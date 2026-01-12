Old Hollywood bobs and vintage updos stole the beauty spotlight at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes last night was a spectacle, with Hollywood's brightest stars gathering for one of film's most converted nights of the year. While the gowns dazzled and demanded attention, for beauty lovers, the focus was all about the hair. As a beauty writer, it was clear that vintage hairstyles are quietly emerging back into the spotlight - think Old Hollywood bobs, perfectly crafted updos and pixie cuts with finger-wave detailing. Seen on Pamela Anderson and Selena Gomez, as well as award-winners Jessie Buckley and Teyana Taylor, actresses went back into the 20s, 50s and 60s archives for their starring moment on the red carpet.

H! Fashion spoke directly to celebrity hairstylists to detail how the influence of these vintage Golden Globes looks will shape hairstyles in 2026.

Old Hollywood Bob

In case you missed the memo: the bob is well and truly back. It was the most popular style of the star-studded red carpet, but with a 60s twist. Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY Global Creative Director told H! Fashion: "Bobs are always a favourite and at the Golden Globes, celebrities took influence from the Old Hollywood glamour with their chin-length bobs full of volume, softness and smooth waves framing the face beautifully. Amanda Seyfried even wore a faux bob perfectly, with her hair pulled back and secured at her nape."

He added: "I also spotted the 'Bixie' cut. It's a combination of the pixie and the bob that has been gaining popularity over the last few months. This modern, wavy look is perfect for shorter hair. Face-framing texture and soft movement throughout is the key to making this look effortless but beautiful.”

© FilmMagic Selena Gomez brought the Old Hollywood glam to the red carpet © PA Images via Getty Images Ayo Edebiri followed the theme with a face framing bob

Although Emma Stone's new look didn't lean vintage, she also debuted a bob, but with blunt edges and a razor-sharp finish. Experts are calling this the 'British Bob'.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Emma Stone's new bob had soft layers and easy-breezy movement

Jason Collier, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Studio 23, told H! Fashion: “A British bob is the modern and undone take on the classic bob. It usually sits around the jawline to the collarbone, with soft movement and a cool, slightly undone finish. The focus of the British bob is on natural texture rather than precision, so it looks effortless without being overly styled.”

Vintage Sculpted Updo

There is nothing that I love more than a sculpted updo. There is something so satisfying about creating a look that effortlessly blends volume and shape.

© FilmMagic Pamela Anderson's chic arrival at the Golden Globe Awards © FilmMagic Pamela Anderson's vintage updo stole the show on the red carpet

Pamela's look certainly stole the show, and it reminds me of another look I've seen on the runway. At London Fashion Week SS26, I watched Sam McKnight meticulously design a gorgeous updo for the Richard Quinn show that looked very similar to the Baywatch actresses.

The expert previously told H! Fashion backstage at fashion week: “I've created a haute couture updo. The look was an ode to glamour and elegance, modern couture, with a sleek French twist and volume. Hero products were my Superlift, blow dried in the roots for lift and volume, Easy Up Do to give hair texture for easy twists and of course my Modern Hairspray to hold it all in place." From fashion week to celebrity hairdressers, the experts have spoken - the vintage updo will be a major hair trend in spring 2026.

Finger Wave Pixie Cut

Not only did Teyana walk away with the best supporting actress award for her role in One Battle After Another last night, but she also cemented herself as one of my favourite hairstyles of the evening. The actress rocked a short, wispy, pixie cut with finger waves, which added a chic 1920s touch.

© FilmMagic Teyana Taylor's show stopping arrival at the Golden Globe Awards © FilmMagic Teyana Taylor's finger wave pixie cut was a 1920s delight

Ricky Forrest, Stylist at Blue Tit Peckham, told H! Fashion: “Short hair is definitely having a moment. I’m seeing so many bobs and pixies making a comebac,k not just on the red carpet, but in the salon too. I really think the Met Gala last year played a big part in that shift. The theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ brought back those 1920s finger and water waves, but in such a modern, sculptural way. "

The hairstylist noted: "It’s that perfect mix of nostalgia and edge, glamorous, but still really wearable. I love that it feels polished without trying too hard.” As for how to get the look, it's all about the application. The hairstylist revealed: "The shape is what makes this look feel modern. Then it’s all about the finish: sculpting those S-shaped finger waves through the front or around the hairline, keeping the rest sleek and glossy.

He added: "Use a fine-tooth comb, strong gel and clips to hold the waves in place while they set, then finish with a shine spray to give it that mirror-like finish. It’s simple, but the precision makes it feel luxe” It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be a finger wave revival.