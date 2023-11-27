Malala Yousafzai and Emma Watson unite for a special red carpet event

Yesterday Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson were seen together to attend the Premiere screening of We Dare to Dream at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, both donning red carpet-ready looks.

Taking a quick break from her Master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University, the Harry Potter actress stepped out in a sophisticated all-black ensemble. Underneath her black pantsuit, the star flashed a criss-cross bralette, perfectly complementing a bold red lip and a pair of crystal-embellished strappy heels.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Emma's outfit stole the show

What is We Dare to Dream?

Directed by the same genius that brought us the Oscar-nominated For Sama back in 2019, Waad Al-Kateab's newest documentary We Dare to Dream is destined for the same greatness. The story follows a number of refugee athletes from Iran, Syria, South Sudan and Cameroon on their individual journeys to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This powerful piece is a tribute to freedom and touches on the harsh world of high-performance athletes and the opportunities they may lack due to living in war zones or places where their rights have been violated.

© Dave Benett The two reunite on the red carpet

Alongside Director Waad Al-Kateab, We Dare to Dream has a few Hollywood heavyweights involved. Angelina Jolie takes the role of Executive Producer, and the Grammy-winning artist John Legend performs an original song titled Don't Need to Sleep.

Why were the two at the Premiere?

Both came out to celebrate the inspirational documentary, Emma even got involved in the Q&A that followed the screening. This isn’t the first time the two have been seen together on the world stage. In fact, their friendly relationship dates back to 2015 when Emma interviewed Malala for the opening of the Into Film Festival. Malala has been vocal about her admiration for Watson, telling the actress after her UN speech where she launched her He For She campaign that “she is the reason that she considers herself a feminist.”