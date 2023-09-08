Emma Watson’s dazzling plunge dress oozes modern glamour at the Soho House Awards 2023

The Harry Potter actress, model and activist used the Princess of Wales' favourite accessories hack...

Emma Watson’s style file is nothing short of exemplary. We never know what to expect next on the Harry Potter star’s dress code, as she is mesmerizingly well-versed in the sartorial department.

The 33-year-old actress, model and activist brought her style A-game to the Soho House Awards 2023 at Dumbo House in New York on Thursday, giving summer crochet the most dazzling red carpet makeover.

© Arturo Holmes Emma Watson wearing Christian Dior at the Soho House awards 2023

Emma wore a spellbinding fitted gown from Christian Dior’s haute couture 23/24 collection. The dress boasts an intricately woven crochet bodice, featuring a plunge neckline and embellished tassels that trickle across the pleated biscuit-hued maxi skirt.

She used the Princess of Wales’ favourite accessories hack of summer 2023 and paired her gown with white court heels and a white clutch bag - Princess Kate has worn matching white accessories for almost every occasion recently. Elegant drop earrings and a stack of diamond rings was her bijouterie of choice, and minimal face glam with a natural lip finished off her ethereal look.

© Arturo Holmes She attended the awards with her brother, Alex Watson

As expected, the Soho House awards evening was a hub of A-list attendees who soothed our sartorial souls with their glamorous style agendas. Kaia Gerber also opted for a plunge neckline gown, whilst Emma Corrin wore the coolest chocolate brown trousers and a bodysuit, and Julia Fox donned a satin mini dress paired with the cult-adored Marc Jacobs Kiki boots.

“Launched in 2022, the Soho House Awards are designed to recognise and spotlight the incredible work of creative talents across our membership: from established icons to future stars, undiscovered changemakers and all of those in between,” the private members club explains on their website. “The awards act as a platform for everyone to be celebrated and championed equally for their work, career trajectories and contributions to their respective industries.”

Watson's complete look gave modern day princess vibes and we are utterly in awe.