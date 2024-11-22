Simone Ashley's latest acting role was totally unexpected

If we were friends with Simone Ashley (a girl can dream, right?), arranging to catch up with her right now would be even more difficult than it already is to get a bunch of busy 20-something-year-old girlies in the same place, because the Bridgerton star is truly front and centre of absolutely everything.

After celebrating her appearance in the prestigious Pirelli Calander for 2025, the actress has been confirmed as the lead role in a short film for Bastille's 2024 album, &, playing the role of Eve in the moving film which coincides with the original song, Eve & Paradise Lost.

“The song takes that famous biblical story and literalises it through a real relationship and a modern lens,” Bastille frontman Dan Smith told The Independent, explaining that the song and short film is based on the story of Eve, from Adam & Eve, “I had a pretty clear vision to represent it with something visually arresting, raw and unflinching, powerful in its simplicity. I’m a huge fan of both Simone and Dominic’s work [Dominic Savage - the BAFTA-winning director who directed the piece], and it’s been amazing to have this opportunity to work with them on bringing this to life.”

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Simone is most widely recognised for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton

“I loved our many conversations about how to best represent this song and the ideas within it, and I was totally blown away by Simone’s performance on the day which surpasses anything I could have imagined," he continued.

“Her incredible ability to take us through so many of the complicated nuances of Eve’s story in a single close-up take totally blows my mind. And seeing Dominic work with her and the crew on the performance, and calmly trusting the spontaneity of the process was massively inspiring, and a day I’ll never forget.”

Right now it's Simone's world and we're just living in it.