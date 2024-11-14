Skip to main contentSkip to footer
November Guest List: London's most exclusive party VIPs from Simone Ashley and Kelly Rutherford to Kit Harington
Vogue Sustainability Editor Tonne Goodman, Martine Gutierrez, Ethan James Green, Padma Lakshmi, John Boyega and Simone Ashley attend the launch Gala for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green at The Natural History Museum on November 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pirelli)© Dave Benett

H! Fashion Guest List: The most exclusive parties in London in November 2024

From Bridgerton's Simone Ashley to Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford, see who's been doing what this month in the English capital...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The saying may go 'Remember, remember the 5th of November,' but the VIPs of London are making the whole month unforgettable. 

Though it's the penultimate month before December, when the festive celebrations are ramped up a notch, fashion labels and famous faces are already out in full force, plying us with style inspiration and putting the chicest food & drink hotspots on our radar.

From Hollywood heavyweights to fashion industry icons, see who's been doing what in this month's H! Fashion's guest list round up...

Pirelli Calander 2025 VIP Gala

On Tuesday, November 12, VIPs, fashion insiders and friends and family of the Pirelli brand gathered at London's iconic Natural History Museum to celebrate the launch of the annual calendar. The black tie event was an evening of maximum glamour, filled with live singers, ballet dancers, acrobats and a delectable selection of canapes, a three-course meal and plenty of champagne. Fashionable faces who were chosen to star in this year's campaign including Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, John Boyega and Padma Lakshmi were amongst those in attendance.

Simone Ashley poses in black blazer and shorts© Shutterstock
Simone Ashley
John Boyega attends the "2025 Pirelli Calendar VIP Gala" at Natural History Museum on November 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Jeff Spicer
John Boyega
Padma Lakshmi attends the launch Gala for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar by Ethan James Green at The Natural History Museum on November 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pirelli)© Dave Benett
Padma Lakshmi

Misela's Debut Scarf Launch

Turkish accessories label Misela celebrated the launch of its debut scarf collection with an intimate breakfast at the picturesque Somerset House. Founder Serra Türker hosted the event at the iconic building's Spring restaurant, speaking to illustrious guests about her design journey over 15 years. After chatting over a delectable breakfast selection, ginger shots and fresh juices, each invitee was given their very own scarf to take home.

Serra Türker and Mina Türker © Iona Wolff
Serra Türker and Mina Türker
Lily Worcester and Nina Briance© Iona Wolff
Lily Worcester and Nina Briance
Phoebe Lettice© Iona Wolff
Phoebe Lettice

Loro Piana's Workshop of Wonders Party

Luxury fashion label Loro Piana has partnered with Harrods as part of a global celebration of the Maison’s 100-year anniversary. To celebrate the Workshop of Wonders at the historic department store, Loro Piana's CEO Damien Bertrand hosted a luxurious dinner at the Royal Academy of Arts. The guest list was nothing short of exclusive, with those in attendance including Gossip Girl icon Kelly Rutherford, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, and beauty editor Tish Weinstock.

Kelly Rutherford© STEFANO TROVATI
Kelly Rutherford
Tish Weinstock© STEFANO TROVATI
Tish Weinstock
Kit Harington© STEFANO TROVATI
Kit Harington

Stone & Mason's VIP dinner

On November 6, British bag and accessories brand Stone & Mason celebrated its AW24 collection launch and 5 years in business at Holland Park hotspot Julie's. The intimate event with an exclusive guest list saw founders Susan and Holly Stille wine and dine VIPs with a curated menu of French cuisine, and drinks from Wild Idol, non-alcoholic wine, Amie Wine and Palmaráe Gin.

Susan Stille and Holly Stille attend the Stone & Mason AW24 Collection Dinner at Julies, Holland Park on November 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stone & Mason)© Dave Benett
Susan Stille and Holly Stille
Amber Le Bon attends the Stone & Mason AW24 Collection Dinner at Julies, Holland Park on November 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stone & Mason)© Dave Benett
Amber Le Bon
Clare Pennington attends the Stone & Mason AW24 Collection Dinner at Julies, Holland Park on November 06, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stone & Mason)© Dave Benett
Clare Pennington

