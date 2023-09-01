Rita Ora wore the most unexpected cool-girl studded ballet flats in Venice

Rita Ora has made yet another stunning fashion statement that left us in awe.

Known for her eclectic and daring style, the British singer and actress wore the most unexpected yet undeniably ‘cool-girl’ accessory of 2023.

At the prestigious DVF Awards held during the Venice Film Festival, Rita Ora's choice of footwear was a significant departure from the red carpet stilettos and pumps typically seen at high-profile gatherings. Instead, she opted for a pair of studded ballet flats that combined comfort with edgy sophistication.

The flats featured a sleek black design with intricate silver studs adorning the entire surface. The juxtaposition of the delicate ballet flat silhouette with the bold, punk-inspired studs creating a fusion of femininity and rebellion. This choice perfectly aligned with Ora's personal style, as she is known for pushing boundaries; as her recent stage outfits and her avant garde Tom Ford wedding dress have proven.

© Jacopo Raule Rita Ora donned studded ballet flats for the occassion

The Your Song hitmaker paired the studded ballet flats with a chic ensemble that highlighted her innate fashion prowess. Her black sheer gown, reminiscent of classic Venetian masquerade ball attire, complete with a flowy a-line skirt, further emphasising the juxtaposition of her footwear. The shoes acted as a statement piece that brought an unexpected twist to her overall look. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, Ora's choice demonstrated that one can still exude confidence and style while wearing comfortable footwear.

Mesh flats and ballerinas are rapidly gaining popularity and becoming an unexpected frontrunner for the title of this season's essential footwear. They have firmly secured their spot on the wish lists of the world’s ‘It-girls’ as we transition into the autumn season. Alexa Chung, has shown her support by sporting Alaïa's highly sought-after fishnet Mary-Jane ballet pumps. Additionally, celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and designer Jeanette Madsen have also been seen embracing this ‘cool-girl approved’ footwear choice.

© MEGA Rita's flats were ideal for cruising around Venice

Rita Ora's bold fashion statement in Venice will undoubtedly inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts to step out of their comfort zones and experiment with their shoe game this party season.