Alexa Chung styles pinstripes with the most unlikely top

The model and fashion muse has yet again put another styling hack on our radar

Alexa Chung and brave styling choices go hand-in-hand.

She’s an OG 2000s It-girl who’s is commended for combining staple styles with trend-led pieces and giving them the coolest makeover. Whether it's to attend a garden party, bring back retro jeans trends or try out balletcore chic, the 39-year-old is constantly putting her own twist on classic looks.

Alexa paired a pinstriped suit with crochet

Her unique dress code was absolutely no different when stepping out for a lavish dinner on Wednesday, combining the capsule wardrobe essential pinstripe suit with a totally unexpected base layer.

Chung wore a navy pinstripe blazer with a single breast and padded shoulders. The slightly oversized fit paired with the straight-leg trousers gave the ensemble a more relaxed feel.

Instead of layering with the typical t-shirt, satin cami or of course, long-sleeved oxford shirt, Alexa paired it with a white, crochet vest which she buttoned in the middle. An unusual pairing with a suit, but the scalloped edges of the pretty top gave the look an air of femininity.

Alexa shared her cool-girl outfit on Instagram

In her Instagram stories, Alexa said she took inspiration for the look from Diotima - a young RTW brand founded by Jamaican-born Rachel Scott in 2020, and uses crocheting at the heart of its designs.

Alexa’s combination is ideal for a smooth sartorial transition from summer to autumn, and is an easy way to get more wear out of those cutesy crochet tops.

She accessorised with a black belt with a dazzling western buckle, and a deep red manicure. As we shift into the autumnal season, fashionistas are swapping out their neutral and pastel nail hues for vampier shades.

“A moodier version of a classic, deep red will be a key player in many peoples mani rotations. Last year's oxblood trend has turned into this year's deep red wine shade," says Charlotte Knight, CEO of Ciaté London. "The deeper your skin tone, the deeper you can explore this colour. This colour appeases many due to its classy and sophisticated connotations.”

From Lily James to Selena Gomez and Alexa Chung, it's clear that the vino-red mani is the go-to for September. But if you still refuse to believe summer is over, take a leaf out of Alexa's style book and carry on with crochet.