Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's dazzles in party season mini dress that's cool-girl approved

Subscribe

Subscribe

Rita Ora's party season mini dress is cool-girl approved

The Praising You singer wore the ultimate party dress and platform heels combo

Rita Ora
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Share this:

Rita Oras wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether she’s performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing Madonna-inspired outfits on stage or schooling us in styling up the sheer dress trend, the 32-year-old singer and fashion designer is a go-to for sartorial inspiration.

Her signature dress code combines trend-led outfits with her eccentric flair, and her latest outfit is perfect for party season and completely cool-girl approved.

MORE: Rita Ora channels Madonna in a daring metallic red corset 

READ: Rita Ora wore the chicest sheer jumpsuit to close the Invictus Games 

Rita Ora© Instagram
Rita wore the coolest rhinestone mini dress

Rita appeared on Andy Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! alongside Diplo wearing a black fitted mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and vertical rows of statement rhinestones. 

Diamantes and rhinestones are having a moment right now. Influencers, fashionistas and A-listers alike have already proved it's the biggest party season trend of autumn-winter ‘23 so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

If donning the trend as boldly as Rita doesn’t suit, the cool-girls have shown us multiple ways to delicately incorporate it into an outfit, whilst still making a statement.

Jessica Chastain at Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice"© Jacopo Raule
Jessica Chastain at Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice"

Jessica Chastain wore an ultra-chic trousers and top set with tonal black embellishments at Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice, and practically every style icon on Instagram is wearing either Alaia’s cult-adored flats or Mango’s seriously good high-street version. Lest we forget Prada’s 'Cleo' and 'Hobo'' bags that dominated last winter and are now available in a plethora of colours.

Blanco Miro Scrimieri wearing Alaia ballet flats during Paris Fashino Week AW23© Jeremy Moeller
Blanco Miro Scrimieri wearing Alaia ballet flats during Paris Fashino Week AW23

Rita accessorised her look with sky-scraping silver metallic heels (another cool-girl approved trend) and diamante drop earrings to amp up the already high-octane glam.

If you’re looking to make a statement this party season, look no further than Rita Ora’s mesmerising outfit

Other topics

More Fashion

See more