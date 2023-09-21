Rita Ora's party season mini dress is cool-girl approved

The Praising You singer wore the ultimate party dress and platform heels combo

Rita Ora’s wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether she’s performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing Madonna-inspired outfits on stage or schooling us in styling up the sheer dress trend, the 32-year-old singer and fashion designer is a go-to for sartorial inspiration.

Her signature dress code combines trend-led outfits with her eccentric flair, and her latest outfit is perfect for party season and completely cool-girl approved.

MORE: Rita Ora channels Madonna in a daring metallic red corset

READ: Rita Ora wore the chicest sheer jumpsuit to close the Invictus Games

© Instagram Rita wore the coolest rhinestone mini dress

Rita appeared on Andy Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! alongside Diplo wearing a black fitted mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and vertical rows of statement rhinestones.

Diamantes and rhinestones are having a moment right now. Influencers, fashionistas and A-listers alike have already proved it's the biggest party season trend of autumn-winter ‘23 so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.

If donning the trend as boldly as Rita doesn’t suit, the cool-girls have shown us multiple ways to delicately incorporate it into an outfit, whilst still making a statement.

© Jacopo Raule Jessica Chastain at Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice"

Jessica Chastain wore an ultra-chic trousers and top set with tonal black embellishments at Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice, and practically every style icon on Instagram is wearing either Alaia’s cult-adored flats or Mango’s seriously good high-street version. Lest we forget Prada’s 'Cleo' and 'Hobo'' bags that dominated last winter and are now available in a plethora of colours.

© Jeremy Moeller Blanco Miro Scrimieri wearing Alaia ballet flats during Paris Fashino Week AW23

Rita accessorised her look with sky-scraping silver metallic heels (another cool-girl approved trend) and diamante drop earrings to amp up the already high-octane glam.

If you’re looking to make a statement this party season, look no further than Rita Ora’s mesmerising outfit