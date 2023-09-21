Rita Ora's party season mini dress is cool-girl approved

Rita Ora’s wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.
Whether she’s performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wearing Madonna-inspired outfits on stage or schooling us in styling up the sheer dress trend, the 32-year-old singer and fashion designer is a go-to for sartorial inspiration.
Her signature dress code combines trend-led outfits with her eccentric flair, and her latest outfit is perfect for party season and completely cool-girl approved.
Rita appeared on Andy Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live! alongside Diplo wearing a black fitted mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and vertical rows of statement rhinestones.
Diamantes and rhinestones are having a moment right now. Influencers, fashionistas and A-listers alike have already proved it's the biggest party season trend of autumn-winter ‘23 so far - from mesh tops to trousers and ballet flats.
If donning the trend as boldly as Rita doesn’t suit, the cool-girls have shown us multiple ways to delicately incorporate it into an outfit, whilst still making a statement.
Jessica Chastain wore an ultra-chic trousers and top set with tonal black embellishments at Giorgio Armani's One Night In Venice, and practically every style icon on Instagram is wearing either Alaia’s cult-adored flats or Mango’s seriously good high-street version. Lest we forget Prada’s 'Cleo' and 'Hobo'' bags that dominated last winter and are now available in a plethora of colours.
Rita accessorised her look with sky-scraping silver metallic heels (another cool-girl approved trend) and diamante drop earrings to amp up the already high-octane glam.
If you’re looking to make a statement this party season, look no further than Rita Ora’s mesmerising outfit