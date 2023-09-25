Rita Ora is dripping in diamonds in cool-girl collar necklace

The You & I singer brought her signature high-octane glamour to the judging panel of The Voice Australia

Rita Ora is on a major style streak at the moment, and we can't get enough.

From glitzy sheer jumpsuits at the Invictus Games to topping up our wish lists with her covetable (and affordable, for that matter) collaboration with high street label Primark, the Praising You singer is one of our current style heroes.

Not losing momentum for even a second, Rita came through with another killer 'fit over the weekend for her appearance on The Voice Australia as one of the show's coaches.

Ahead of the televised singing competition's final next week, Rita shared a series of Instagram snaps to highlight her latest look.

READ: Rita Ora's party season mini dress is cool-girl approved

"What a show @thevoiceau! I am NOT ready for the final next week. Who are you voting for??" she asked her 16.1m followers.

Championing monochrome, Rita injected the judging panel with a measure of chic. She opted for a black one-shoulder midi gown with a daring fringe-lined thigh split.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita wore a one-shoulder gown with contrasting fringing

MORE: Rita Ora channels Madonna in a daring metallic red corset

READ: Rita Ora just gave hair bows a cool-girl makeover

The international pop star styled her asymmetric dress with peep-toe platforms but what caught our eye above all else was her exquisite collar necklace.

© Instagram / @ritaora The star opted for a charcoal grey smoky eye

Featuring flecks of black and clear crystals arranged in a dazzling geometric pattern, the piece oozed luxury and looked polished alongside matching hoop earrings and chunky rings.

© Instagram / @ritaora The singer shared a series of stylish snaps on her Instagram

Rita's stylish jewellery moment comes just after the Praising You singer delivered a hefty dose of party season inspiration last week.

She rocked De La Vali's 'Limousine' dress featuring silver sequins and ostrich-trimmed cuffs. Subtle rarely enters her wardrobe repertoire, and we're here for the outfit drama.

We can't wait to see what Rita has in store for Paris Fashion Week…