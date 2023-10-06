Bedbug Invasion Strikes Paris Fashion Week: Here are the funniest TikToks about it

In an unexpected turn of events, the glitz and glamour of Paris Fashion Week was overshadowed by a growing concern: a rampant infestation of bedbugs.

Fashionistas from all corners of the globe, flocked to the city of lights to witness the latest trends. However, these stylish travellers are unknowingly risking a stowaway situation, as bedbugs have potentially hitched a ride back with them.

Reports suggest that not only the metro but also luxury hotels and fashionable accommodations in Paris have fallen victim to this creepy-crawly invasion, leaving both guests and organisers alarmed. Bedbugs, notorious for their resilience and ability to hide in tiny cracks and crevices, have capitalised on the bustling atmosphere of PFW, spreading rapidly from one venue to another.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Katharine Hepburn dressed as an insect in the film Christopher Strong, 1933

The implications of this bedbug epidemic extend far beyond the borders of Paris. With international travellers jetting back to their home countries after the festivities, there's a genuine fear that these unwanted pests could make their way to London and other parts of the UK. Bedbugs are renowned for their hitchhiking skills, latching onto luggage, clothing, and personal belongings with ease. Once back in London, these insects could find new homes in posh apartments, trendy boutiques, or even the closets of the fashion elite. (Quel dommage.)

MORE: Princess Kate's latest outfit is TikTok approved

RELATED: This is what I use to create TikTok's Cherry Cola Lips

As Fashion Month draws to a close, it's imperative for travellers to be vigilant. Taking preventive measures, such as thoroughly inspecting luggage and clothing, can go a long way in preventing the spread of these unwelcome visitors. Vigilance can also ensure that fashionistas do not bring back any unintended souvenirs from Paris, preserving themselves from this unexpected bedbug invasion.

Of course TikTok has risen to the occasion, making light of the juxtaposition of high-fashion attendees and the unwanted critters. Here are some of the most informative, entertaining, (and let's face it quite funny) videos we’ve seen so far:

@xandrapohl I am terrified of the bed bugs in paris um going to lose my mind ♬ original sound - xandra