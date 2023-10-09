Julia Fox wants us to wears our bows on our bras now

Julia Fox, the renowned fashion icon, actress, and former flame of Kanye West, has once again set the fashion world alight with her latest style statement: oversized bows on bras.

In a recent video promoting her new book, Down The Drain, Fox confidently showcased her unique fashion sense, wearing a delicate lace bra adorned with two exaggerated bows. This bold choice made a powerful statement about embracing your ‘feminine energy’ and taking style risks.

In the video she lets her fans know that she will be in Los Angeles, California at the Gloria Kaufman Performing Arts Center on October 24th speaking with Joy Soloway about her new memoir. “I'm so excited, I'm freaking out. But it's OK, I'm holding it together,” she explains.

Within the pages of her narrative the complexities of human relationships, the delicate balance between innocence and experience, the raw emotions associated with love and violence, and the dynamics of money and power are vividly explored. The storytelling is characteristically authentic, delving into these aspects of life with remarkable and gripping detail. Well over a year before the book was even published, Fox created a buzz when she referred to it as a "masterpiece" during a red carpet interview. This statement quickly went viral, drawing attention to the project long before its release.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox during NYFW SS24

Fox has always been a trailblazer in the fashion world, known for her daring and unconventional style. Oversized bows on bras, as showcased by Julia Fox, symbolise a blend of sensuality and empowerment. They remind us that fashion is not just about following trends but about embracing what makes us feel confident and beautiful.

As fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly follow her lead, it's evident that Julia Fox's influence on the fashion world is far from waning. Fox encourages us all to play with fashion, break traditional norms, and explore our creativity.