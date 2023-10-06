Anne Hathaway just wore the ultimate transitional tights

Alongside Victoria Beckham, the other stylish celebrity we can’t stop talking about this week is Anne Hathaway.

The 40-year-old Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada actress is continuing on her It-girl style renaissance, and for the third time this week (you don’t want to miss her denim corset suit and Barbiecore red carpet dress from this week), her outfit has utterly captivated us.

Anne appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday and proved the power of the LBD (little black dress).

© NBC Anne appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers on Thursday

She wore the chicest velvet mini dress with long sleeves, flattering ruching that draped from the waist and a plunging v-shaped neckline. She paired her dress, which is completely perfect for the upcoming party season, with suede slingback heels and one of 2023’s cool-girl accessories: sheer tights.

Along with arm-length gloves and gold statement earrings, skin-showing tights are the accessory currently being sported by fashionistas across the globe (ideal for the autumn-winter season). Victoria Beckham made the case for lace patterned tights to celebrate the launch of her beauty label’s fragrance launch last week, whilst Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz both wore fishnets to her SS24 Paris Fashion Week show last week.

© NBC Anne wore a plunging velvet dress wth sheer tights and slingbacks

Kendall Jenner hinted that sheer tights should be on our AW23 radars with her Bottega micro shorts and tights moment that made the fashion world stand still.

Her best friend Hailey Bieber also wore them with her incredible faux fur Saint Laurent coat and heels in a look that screamed ‘old money’.

The emphasis on tantalising tights comes simultaneously as more and more fashionistas continue to try out the ‘no trousers’ trend, which leaves the legs as a blank canvas to accessorise as they wish.

It’s tights season, and Anne Hathaway along with the our other favourite cool-girls are showing us exactly how to wear them in 2023.