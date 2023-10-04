Nicola Peltz’s ‘Beckham’ premiere mini dress was a stylish nod to Victoria

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham inspired outfits go hand-in-hand.

Granted, the Welcome to Chippendales actress is a style icon in her own right. But whether it’s retro headbands, white suits, wraparound sunglasses or matching fashion moments with her husband Brooklyn, the 28-year-old’s wardrobe agenda incorporates impeccable fashion moments that VB would wholly approve of.

On Tuesday she attended the premiere of Beckham - the new four-part docuseries based on David Beckham’s impressive career - at the Curzon Mayfair, wearing an outfit that nodded to her mother-in-law’s iconic wardrobe.

Nicola wore a deep red leather jacket dress with a belted waist, which she paired with tights and platform heels - her signature combination - and statement gold Valentino earrings.

Peltz’s outfit put a demure, red carpet-worthy twist on this autumn’s beloved ‘no trousers’ trend. Her buttoned-down leather ensemble had the structure of a jacket, yet the tonal belt across the waist gave the illusion of a mini dress. Jodie Turner-Smith, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez are examples of style icons who’ve tried the trouserless trend on the streets and on the front row during fashion month.

MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith wore the most daring Paris Fashion Week outfit ever

In the trailer for the eagerly anticipated series during David’s Manchester United heyday, VB is captured on camera wearing the coolest jacket. The fashion designer is sporting her famous 90s pixie cut and recording David’s football match with a retro silver camcorder, wearing a crimson red jacket with the collar stood up, and the cuffs casually turned over.

Both Victoria’s retro jacket and Nicola’s cool-girl jacket-dress are completely on trend this autumn. Fashionistas from Florence Pugh to Sofia Richie and Alexa Chung have proven that red is back with a bang for the autumn period.

Nicola's on-trend outfit is perfect for parties this season.