Leigh-Anne Pinnock's patchwork jeans are the easiest way to refresh your wardrobe

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s style agenda constantly keeps us on our toes.

The 32-year-old former Little Mix member impresses us with her varied wardrobe, from sheer maxi dresses, to Kate Moss-approved hooded dresses, and of course her stunning not one but three dresses from her luxurious Jamaican wedding to Andre Gray this summer.

In her latest look, the singer schooled us in styling the classic patchwork jeans to give your wardrobe a refresh.

© Neil Mockford Leigh-Anne wore 70s style patchwork jeans

To do her first-ever BBC Radio One Live Lounge performance solo, Leigh -Anne wore a pair of seventies-style fit-and-flare jeans adorned with light and dark denim patches, paired with a green and orange tasselled halterneck top featuring a daring cut-out.

Though her dopamine-inducing waistcoat by fashion designer Abiola Onabule made enough of a statement alone, her patchwork jeans gave the look extra flair and made her look captivating from head to toe without taking away from the detail of the top.

Yet another retro trend that’s appeared on our radar in recent years, the multi-tone denim has made a resurgence this year.

© Neil Mockford She paired them with an orange and green fringed top

Patchwork has a contemporary feel in comparison to its original designs, including linear patterns, the use of leather and a multitude of silhouettes - from skinny to straight and wide-leg.

On the spring/summer 2023 runway, Nensi Dojaka paired contrasting panel jeans with a sequin top, while Stella McCartney showcased the coolest jeans with leather patches giving cowgirlcore the coolest makeover and creating the illusion of chaps.

© WWD Nensi Dojaka SS23 © WWD Stella McCartney SS23

Brands including Whistles, Mango and Frame are selling various designs for autumn.

This iconic jean style is perfect for those wanting to elevate their look without making too much of a statement. Pair with a white t-shirt and leather blazer to make your everyday looks effortlessly cool.