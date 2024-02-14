Meg Bellamy's stunning Bardot dress was a Princess Kate classic

The Princess of Wales' style agenda is one of the most profoundly idolised on the planet.

Much like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate's style is often recreated by celebrities and fashion icons alike thanks to her fashion-forward yet modest, royal-appropriate dress code.

Meg Bellamy, the British starlet who portrays Prince William's then-girlfriend in the final season of The Crown, often dons an elegant outfit that combines timelessness with Princess Kate's penchant for modernity - be that from her current wardrobe or her iconic Y2K fashion roster.

© Dave Benett Meg attened the pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House

This week, the 21-year-old stepped out for the Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers Dinner & Party and oozed sophistication in a figure-hugging dress that gave all that channelled major royal vibes.

Meg stunned in a navy bardot dress featuring a thigh-high split and sophisticated ankle-skimming length.

Epitomising understated elegance, the actress eschewed any form of jewellery in favour of a red lip with orangey undertones as her touch of statement glamour.

© Mark Boland The Bardot neckline is one of Princess Kate's go-to's

The Bardot neckline is undeniably chic, exposing the shoulder and collarbones area, creating a silhouette that feels elegant and feminine, with the option to add jewellery for added glamour, or eschew for an effortlessly elegant look.

The Princess of Wales has worn an off-the-shoulder neckline in some of her most memorable looks to date.

At the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, she stunned on the red carpet in a black column dress by Roland Mouret with a white band across the neckline, taking the black tie dress code to new levels.

Kate also turned heads in a totally unexpected lime green Bardot dress with elegant long sleeves for the Earthshot Prize ceremony which she rented from fashion platform Hurr. In the same year, she gave the off-the-shoulder neckline a glamorous makeover in an emerald green tulle dress from Royal favourite designer Jenny Packham.

We can't wait to see how Meg channels Kate at the BAFTAS this Sunday...