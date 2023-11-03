Ellie Goulding wears leaf as a top at Milan concert

Ellie Goulding is autumn 2023's unofficial queen of concert attire.

The singer-songwriter has worn some incredible outfits during her performances this season, and they're guaranteed to make you look twice.

In her latest look, the Still Falling For You singer embodied abscission and wore a bizarre leaf-inspired top that we could not get our heads around.

© Francesco Prandoni Ellie wore a bizarre leaf top from Acne Studios

Performing at the Fabrique Club in Milan on Thursday, Ellie wore straight-leg leather trousers and chunky Dr Martens paired with the 'Leaf Tie Up Strap Top' from cool-girl label Acne Studios.

The bizarre top featured a chiffon leaf detailed with handmade fraying and transparent material, creating the illusion of the leaf alone sculpting her torso. The funky vest top added interest to her look, without being too loud.

This is not the first time the singer has donned a daring nature-themed outfit this year. In March she took 'spring dressing' quite literally in a head-to-toe Alberta Ferretti look featuring a daring moss green bralette that boasted a sheer leaf-motif neckline and 3D embroidered leaf adornment which she paired with the matching trousers and tonal undershorts. The outfit gave us major Julia Fox vibes (remember her iconic leaf bra?) with a dash of supervillain Poison Ivy.

© Francesco Prandoni Ellie Goulding performing live in Milan

This autumn she's also embraced the fashion set's favourite 'no trousers' trend. She performed onstage at Le Bataclan Paris last week and put a laid-back twist on the look, in a grey sleeveless wool top with matching briefs and fishnet tights.

She's an experimental dressing icon and we can't get enough.