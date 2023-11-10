We Were Not Ready for Alexa Chung’s Pink Harry Styles Crocs

Alexa Chung, renowned indie-sleaze poster girl and perennial British fashion icon, recently sent shockwaves through the style sphere with an unexpected fashion choice that left us all bewildered – a pair of Harry Styles-adorned Crocs.

Crocs have come a long way from their early days as a fashion faux pas, the brand have since collaborated with some of the worlds most prestigious brands, including Balenciaga and recently McDonalds.

The pale pink footwear, apparently a gift from Jack Guinness, wasn't just a casual slip-on choice; it was a sartorial statement that told us everything we need to know about Alexa Chung’s personal preferences.

What was most surprising about the Crocs wasn't just their unconventional nature, but the intricate details that adorned them. Each shoe featured a collection of croc charms that revealed a glimpse into Chung's whimsical personality.

An avocado, a red wine glass, a microphone, the Eiffel Tower, a pink heart with "Harry Styles" inscribed, an "I Love New York" symbol, a pint of beer (presumably a Guinness, given the gift giver's famous surname), Jack Daniels whiskey, and a guitar adorned the footwear. The eclectic mix of symbols painted a vivid picture of Chung's diverse interests and experiences. “Thanks @JackGuiness you see me,” Alexa said of the shoes.

The inclusion of Harry Styles' name in a pink heart hinted at a perhaps cheeky or affectionate connection between the two, adding a layer of mystery and intrigue to the already eccentric choice.

In a fashion landscape often dominated by conformity, Chung's audacious Crocs served as a reminder that true style is an expression of individuality. As always her choice was unexpected, quirky and challenged the preconceived notions of what to wear, inviting us to embrace the unexpected.

The symbolism of the charms, ranging from international landmarks to musical motifs, spoke to Chung's multifaceted career and a life rich with It-girl experiences.