Rita Ora just nailed the 'no trousers' trend on date night with Taika Waititi

This autumn, if fashionistas aren’t showing us multiple ways to wear the coolest tights of the season, they’re completely eschewing lower-half wear altogether and championing the ‘no trousers’ trend that made its way from the AW23 runways to popular fashion agendas.

Rita Ora is the latest in a slew of style icons including Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding to try out the daring trend.

© Amy Sussman Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The singer and fashion designer attended the Next Goal Wins premiere held at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Taika Waititi who produced the upcoming movie, which is based on the true story of the American Samoa football team. Rita wore a black plunge neck tuxedo jacket-dress with satin lapels, paired with Coperni’s ‘Rubber Bridge’ boots and a black and silver handbag from the same brand.

A muted-toned all-black look is a surprising one for Rita whose eclectic fashion agenda often consists of sheer outfits, dazzling dresses or off-piste make-up trends, but as always her outfit was doused in cool-girl and utterly on-trend.

© Variety Rita Ora and Jessica Serfaty

What is the no trousers trend?

During the autumn/winter 2023 fashion shows in February, trouserless outfits were a major trend including jumpers paired with pants and tights and blazers with no trousers. Think: Kendall Jenner’s internet-breaking Bottega Veneta pants and tights look in November 2022. On the A/W runways, Emily Ratajkowski closed the Simkhai show at NYFW in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear, whilst another model donned a conservative black boxy blazer with fuschia lapels at Christian Siriano paired with black underwear and a pair of tights. A model for Dion Lee wore a cold-weather-ready outfit, rocking a shearling grey jacket with tonal knee-high boots – minus the trousers, of course.

Michael Kors, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano AW23

If you fancy taking on this trend for this season, the celebrities have shown us multiple ways to style it. JLo incorporated cowgirlcore with knee-high boots, Kendall Jenner wore a striped shirt with patent slip-on loafers and Ellie Goulding paired woollen pants with fishnet tights woollen pants with fishnet tights.