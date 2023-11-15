Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora just nailed the 'no trousers' trend on date night with Taika Waititi - see photos

Rita Ora just nailed the 'no trousers' trend on date night with Taika Waititi

The singer and fashion designer attended the Next Goal Wins premiere in Los Angeles with her husband

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "Next Goal Wins" at AMC The Grove 14 on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
This autumn, if fashionistas aren’t showing us multiple ways to wear the coolest tights of the season, they’re completely eschewing lower-half wear altogether and championing the ‘no trousers’ trend that made its way from the AW23 runways to popular fashion agendas.

Rita Ora is the latest in a slew of style icons including Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding to try out the daring trend.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Rita Ora (L) and Taika Waititi attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "Next Goal Wins" at AMC The Grove 14 on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)© Amy Sussman
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The singer and fashion designer attended the Next Goal Wins premiere held at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles with her husband Taika Waititi who produced the upcoming movie, which is based on the true story of the American Samoa football team. Rita wore a black plunge neck tuxedo jacket-dress with satin lapels, paired with Coperni’s ‘Rubber Bridge’ boots and a black and silver handbag from the same brand. 

A muted-toned all-black look is a surprising one for Rita whose eclectic fashion agenda often consists of sheer outfits, dazzling dresses or off-piste make-up trends, but as always her outfit was doused in cool-girl and utterly on-trend.

Rita Ora and Jessica Serfaty at the premiere of "Next Goal Wins" held at AMC The Grove on November 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety
Rita Ora and Jessica Serfaty

What is the no trousers trend?

During the autumn/winter 2023 fashion shows in February, trouserless outfits were a major trend including jumpers paired with pants and tights and blazers with no trousers. Think: Kendall Jenner’s internet-breaking Bottega Veneta pants and tights look in November 2022. On the A/W runways, Emily Ratajkowski closed the Simkhai show at NYFW in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear, whilst another model donned a conservative black boxy blazer with fuschia lapels at Christian Siriano paired with black underwear and a pair of tights. A model for Dion Lee wore a cold-weather-ready outfit, rocking a shearling grey jacket with tonal knee-high boots – minus the trousers, of course.

runwaytrends2
Michael Kors, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano AW23

If you fancy taking on this trend for this season, the celebrities have shown us multiple ways to style it. JLo incorporated cowgirlcore with knee-high boots, Kendall Jenner wore a striped shirt with patent slip-on loafers and Ellie Goulding paired woollen pants with fishnet tights woollen pants with fishnet tights

