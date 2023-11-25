Lily James' 'quiet luxury' satin skirt is a must-have this season

Lily James is encouraging people to shop via Choose Love this winter - a charity that provides refugees and displaced people around the world with everything they need, from search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.

The What's Love Got To Do With It actress and fashion muse shared images to her Instagram at the launch of its pop-up shop on Carnaby Street this week showing her support in a black and white graphic tee featuring the Choose Love logo, and paired it with the skirt you need this season.

Lily shared a series of images from the event on Instagram

The 34-year-old nailed the elevated street style game once again and paired it with a black satin maxi skirt with a belted high-waist and a slightly fluted hem and finished the look off with cool-girl black loafers.

Her stunning skirt oozes 90s supermodel simplicity, whilst the high-waist gives it a contemporary edge (every fashionista on the planet loves high-waisted maxis right now). It epitomises ‘quiet luxury,’ with the satin-silk material giving major sophistication.

“Visit the CHOOSE LOVE SHOP at 57 Carnaby Street until 24th December OR shop online for vital supplies for refugees and displaced people across the world. From you, or in the name of a loved one, everything you buy goes straight to those who need it most,” Lily said in her Instagram post.

Lily paired her satin skirt with cool-girl loafers

Though denim maxis are the fashionista must-have right now, with fashion editors and influencers alike styling up tube-fitting denim skirts this season, the satin skirt made its return at the end of 2022, with sartorial icons including Elsa Hosk and Angelina Jolie schooling us in styling them for autumn/winter.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie wearing a black satin maxi

Trend-setting icon Elsa paired a wine-red maxi with a leather jacket and boots, while elegant dressing muse Angelina opted for a classic and timeless combination of all-black knits and silks.

Lily pairing her skirt with a t-shirt and loafers proves that this versatile piece is a must-have in any winter wardrobe.