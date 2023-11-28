Jennifer Lopez is back in her vintage JLo style era

This year Jennifer Lopez has recreated one of her iconic looks from Maid in Manhattan, stunned in Barbiecore outfits to promote Shotgun Wedding, and nailed seasonal trend-led looks like 'no trousers' and brown knee-high boots, but it’s been a while since she has served the Y2K R&B girlie energy that first put her on our radars in the late 90s.

But 'Jenny from The Block' is back with brand new music and an old-school sartorial agenda. And her latest look is as fulfilling for retro fashion fans as it is for nostalgic millennials.

This week the 54-year-old multifaceted icon announced a release date for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now and the companion film of the same title that she co-wrote with Ben Affleck, plus a teaser of the first song from the album, Can't Get Enough.

Dropping the teaser on TikTok on Monday, Jennifer shared a video wearing a white plunge neck vest tucked into high-waisted baggy jeans and wore so much gold jewellery that 'layering' developed a whole new meaning. Though her look oozed Y2K cool, she gave it a contemporary spin, wearing double-waistband jeans and minimalistic platform suede biker boots.

She finished off with an oversized white fluffy jacket with leopard print lining and a beige boater hat.

© Youtube Jennfier Lopez in the All I Have video

Loose-fitting jeans, vests and camel-coloured Timberlands were a noughties R&B girlie signature, but perhaps nothing was as synonymous with singers as hats. From JLo's white fluffy hat in the All I Have video, to her Von Dutch trucker cap in Get Right and her camel-coloured bucket hat in the Play video, headwear became her signature.

JLo's former style agenda also boasted plenty of 'old money' winter-clad furry outfits both on and off stage.

© Alo Ceballos Jennifer Lopez in 2012

JLo's retro-inspired music video coincides with the release of the trailer for This is Me...Now movie - a documentary in her own words about her career.

The movie is described as: “Unlike anything Jennifer has ever done before and inspired by her upcoming album, the film is an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love. Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame.”

The hotly-anticipated film is out on Prime Video on February 16 - the same day as her album.