Queen Letizia just used a signature Meghan Markle style rule

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain attended the 2023 Francisco Cerecedo Journalism Award in Madrid on Monday to present the 40th annual prestigious award.

The stylish queen has an ultra-refined, seriously elegant fashion agenda that possesses an air of Duchess of Sussex chic, and for her recent outing, the fashion-forward royal wore the chicest outfit that used a Meghan Markle signature styling hack.

Letizia stunned in a white wool suit from Boss featuring a slim-fit tuxedo-style jacket and matching pleated straight-leg trousers.

Her ensemble perfected the art of wearing a fitted tailored suit during party season. Taking the classic two-piece from day to night, she layered with a white satin cami with lace trim, and paired with gold slingbacks and a matching clutch from Spanish label Magrit. Not only are metallics bang on trend for this season, but they're also set to stay for 2024.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Letizia stunned in a Boss suit

"Seemingly looking ahead to Paris 2024, designers leaned into metallics in their collections, with goddess-like golds featuring heavily at Ralph Lauren, as well as glistening silvers and earthy bronzes across the board," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin;

Wearing a completely white outfit is an easy way to create a polished, put-together land sophisticated look (just beware if drinking red wine…).

© Europa Press Entertainment King Felipe and Queen Letizia

A head-to-toe snowy ensemble is a Meghan Markle go-to styling hack. The minimalistic dressing muse often refers to all-white outfits for occasions that call for elevation and elegance.

© Instagram Meghan stunned in an all white outfit at Justice for Girls this month

From power suits at the Invictus Games to pregnancy fashion and off-the-shoulder jumpsuits, her constant referral to the same style hack demonstrates its timelessness.

Just last week she schooled us in wearing all white for winter in Ralph Lauren silk wide-leg trousers paired with a simple, super elegant tonal crew neck jumper. She, like Letizia, proved the power of glitzy gold accessories and finished off with her Cartier watch and matching ‘Love’ bangle and the ‘Wave’ earrings from ethical British jewellery brand Edge of Ember.

Queen Letizia’s latest outfit proves she’s an absolute sophisticated dressing muse.