Lily James weaves winter elegance with the most unexpected trousers

Lily James, the actress known for her elegant sartorial choices, once again turned heads as she stepped out in an ensemble that was both classic and contemporary.

On a crisp New York evening, James was the epitome of winter chic. She donned a sophisticated black wool coat, its tailored silhouette draping effortlessly over her frame. The coat, a timeless piece, featured a structured shoulder and a notched lapel, reminiscent of traditional menswear but with a decidedly feminine twist. Underneath, the actress opted for an unexpected contrast — a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in pristine white.

These trousers were a statement unto themselves, tied at the waist with a ribbon-like belt that added a touch of avant-garde to the otherwise minimalistic aesthetic.

Her accessories were chosen with a keen eye for detail. A small, sleek black handbag with gold hardware dangled from her shoulder, adding a dash of luxury without overpowering the outfit. It's these subtle touches that reveal the thoughtfulness behind each element of her attire.

© Gotham Lily James was spotted on the Lower East Side on December 17

What made this outfit noteworthy was not just the contrast in colors but the play on textures and proportions. The stark black of her coat served as the perfect backdrop for the fluid lines of her trousers, which moved with a life of their own. The ensemble was a masterclass in balance, blending the structured with the fluid.

James' beauty look was equally polished, with her brunette locks styled in loose waves that framed her face, and makeup that emphasized her natural features with a rosy flush and a nude lip.

© Gotham Wide flares offer an effortlessly chic drape

As she moved through the evening, Lily James portrayed a modern Annie Hall, embodying a laidback grace that was effortless. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most striking statements are made not with loud patterns or flashy colors, but with the confidence of classic choices.