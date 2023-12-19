The 4 style rules Lily James is sticking to for her New York winter wardrobe

Lily James’ winter 2023 NYC style guide is second to none.

The British actress is recognised for her enviable style agenda. And after beginning her streak of winter-chic ‘lewks’ in wintery white wide-leg trousers, the Pam and Tommy star wore not one, but four incredible looks in one day to promote her upcoming movie The Iron Claw and we can’t get enough of her current go-to style rule book.

Muted palettes

Though she has a penchant for both classic and experimental style, cool-girl minimalism is at the top of her sartorial agenda right now. Her superfecta of looks possessed the perfect about of timelessness yet modernity, showcasing her knack for elegant dressing- from neutral two-pieces to black and white monochromatic Prada ensembles.

© Gotham Lily wearing a Prada midaxi skirt with a vest top and cropped bomber jacket

Long length chic

Lily showed us multiple ways to wear maxi lengths and waist-cinching silhouettes, including a date night-appropriate grey bodycon bandeau maxi dress with a black long-line coat, and a black midaxi fitted skirt from Prada paired with a white vest and cropped bomber, perfecting elevated casual dressing.

© Gotham Lily James in New York on December 18

Relaxed tailoring

After nailing relaxed tailoring with her wide-leg trouser look, Lily proved why a beige trench coat is a must-have layer all year round. She paired her ribbed cream two-piece (another wardrobe staple this year approved by the Princess of Wales), from Lafayette 148 with the Cotton Twill Convertible Trench Coat in Cadet Khaki from the brand effortlessly thrown over the top and paired with brown knee-high boots from Paris Texas.

© Gotham Lily James wearing Lafeyette 148 and Paris Texas

Court shoe chic

Keeping her accessories on theme with her elevated chic agenda, Lily proved the power of the classic court shoe. She paired three of her four outfits with black pointed stilettos from Prada and Christian Louboutin.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin She nailed Matrix-chic in leather trousers and 90s sunglasses

In case you missed it, yesterday she donned the same sophisticated black wool coat, with a black turtleneck and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers in pristine white.

Monday blues? Absolutely not when Lily is out and about.