Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s bizarre fishnet shoes will be everywhere in 2024

With only 10 days until the new year, I seriously thought that shoe trends were over for the year. I am clearly very, very naive.

Style muse and model Rosie Huntington Whitely stepped out in London yesterday sporting a very chic, RHW-coded fit. Unsurprisingly the mother and beauty brand founder wore a slinky turtle neck knit dress, a pair of opaque black tights, a long-lined white coat from The Row, black sunglasses and a black crocodile skin bag. Nothing crazy right? Until you pan down to the footwear choice.

The footwear choice in question is rather hard to describe. At first glance, they look like a pair of classic pumps paired with fishnet socks, but upon further inspection, I can confirm that they’re anything but. It seems that the fishnet mesh sock and black sole are connected and feature a nude toe strap which is designed to look invisible. I’m not 100% but I think they’re actually boots as in a close-up picture she included in her outfit dump, there’s a faint line that resembles a zipper going up the back of her ankle.

© Rosie Huntington Whiteley Why are you gatekeeping Rosie?

After a little investigative hunting on the World Wide Web (another name for scouring Instagram during work hours) I came out empty-handed, unable to ID the shoe/boot/stocking hybrid.

My first thought was that they had to be from Bottega Veneta, because who else would make something so iconic, but to no avail they’re not on the website. I then had a hunch that they might be from The Row, as we all know RHW loves the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-founded brand. Again, nothing.

© Rosie Huntington Whiteley Do you think these are the same shoes?

So in conclusion, I couldn't find the identity of said footwear, however, I do have on good authority (myself) that this could be an unreleased silhouette from her collaborative collection with footwear giant Gia Borghini. Why do I think this? Whilst on my investigation I found another Instagram post from last month where I believe she is wearing the same untagged shoes. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.