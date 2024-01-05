Kim Kardashian introduces video game dressing into her 2024 ski-wear wardrobe

Kim Kardashian has become such a multi-hyphenate boss in the last 10 years, that we almost forgot one of her earliest ventures was in gaming.

Before finding Skims and partnering with the NBA and WNBA, starting her skincare line Skkn, qualifying as a lawyer and lobbying for prison care reform, the reality TV star launched the app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in 2014 - which from today is officially no longer.

It appears, however, Kris Jenner’s daughter isn’t completely removing video gaming from her life, as her winter ski outfit oozed gamer-girl street style.

Kim Kardashian looked every bit the virtual character in a Balenciaga ensemble

In a look that said ‘Grand Theft Auto meets the slopes’ Kim shared some stylish snaps on Instagram showing off her full monochromatic Balenciaga fit. She donned an oversized T-shirt from the brand, loosely styled, with a white puffer jacket thrown over the top.

Matching winter white ski trousers and the ‘Alaska’ ski boots from the Spanish label rounded off the ensemble. But the pièce de résistance was her contrasting black ski helmet that could easily have been mistaken for motorcycle armour.

Wearing all-white this winter has been a go-to styling hack for A-listers, from Meghan Markle to Victoria Beckham, and Kim's latest look is by far the most bold and bizarre addition to the roster.

Kim wearing Balenciaga, whose exaggerated proportions and futuristic streetwear are cyberspace dressing personified, completely contrasted her sister Khloe’s ski-chic ‘lewk’ for the sisters' joint trip to Deer Valley in Utah.

Khloe opted for a ‘less is more’ black Prada ensemble complete with a black ribbed beanie hat.

Khloe opted for a pared-back Prada look for their trip to Deer Valley in Utah

Kim said in a statement about the closure of her game: “I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ in the past 10 years.

“This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realized that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions.”