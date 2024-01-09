Get the look: how to recreate Nicola Peltz's street style

Nicola Peltz has one of the most impressive and varied street style agendas of the moment.

Whether she’s donning a Y2K-approved ensemble, championing her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand or wearing fashionista favourite cool-girl accessories, her wardrobe spans a plethora of aesthetics and she nails them all.

The model, actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham has a knack for injecting a touch of her signature Y2K aesthetic to create ensembles that balance a retro and contemporary style agenda.

Here's everything you need to create the Lola director's iconic street style agenda:

Statement Handbags

Nicola's most iconic street style hack? using a muted outfit as the perfect canvas to allow a statement handbag to shine. She has a serious collection of vintage bags, some of which are perfectly sized for carrying a puppy. Does anything say Y2K Paris Hilton more than this?

The Graphic Tee

Nicola shared an image on Instagram wearing the iconic t-shirt

Graphic tees made a comeback in 2023 with A-listers from Sofia Richie to Emily Ratajkowski championing its return. Nicola showcased support for her mother-in-law by wearing a Posh Spice tee.

The 90s Mini Skirt

Brooklyn and Nicola often vacation along the French Riviera

The retro-dressing muse often wears super short hemlines with chunky heeled shoes to accentuate the length of her frame. A denim mini skirt is the perfect piece to last season after season. Pair with a cropped vest and wedges to get her complete summer evening look.

Platform Boots

Whether it's 70s Elton John-approved boots or Valentino heels - when Nicola wears a heel, it's almost always a platform. Black platforms are the ultimate timeless and versatile pair to wear with everything from jeans to leather skirts.

The Low-rise Jeans

She wouldn't be a Y2K icon if she didn't wear low-rise jeans. Alongside short hems, her favourite lower-half attire sits below her hips.

Dark Academia

© Jeremy Moeller Nicola at Paris Fashion Week AW23

A TikTok trend also embraced by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jenna Ortega. Think classic school uniform with a twist: tapered trousers, collared shirts under knitted vests and plenty of tweed in hues of brown, grey and black. Thanks to the simplicity of the trend and its earth-toned aesthetic, it's a simple one to recreate.

Mixing Metallics

© Christian Vierig Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham outside Tom Ford on September 14, 2022

When not making a statement with her handbag, she is the statement. Why choose between gold and silver when it's perfectly acceptable to combine both?