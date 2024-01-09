Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Get the look: how to recreate Nicola Peltz's street style
Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law has the most enviable off-duty agenda...

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Nicola Peltz seen wearing a black leather jacket and a white blouse before the Miu Miu show on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Nicola Peltz has one of the most impressive and varied street style agendas of the moment.

Whether she’s donning a Y2K-approved ensemble, championing her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand or wearing fashionista favourite cool-girl accessories, her wardrobe spans a plethora of aesthetics and she nails them all.

The model, actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham has a knack for injecting a touch of her signature Y2K aesthetic to create ensembles that balance a retro and contemporary style agenda.

Here's everything you need to create the Lola director's iconic street style agenda:

Statement Handbags

Nicola's most iconic street style hack? using a muted outfit as the perfect canvas to allow a statement handbag to shine. She has a serious collection of vintage bags, some of which are perfectly sized for carrying a puppy. Does anything say Y2K Paris Hilton more than this?

The Graphic Tee

 Graphic tees made a comeback in 2023 with A-listers from Sofia Richie to Emily Ratajkowski championing its return. Nicola showcased support for her mother-in-law by wearing a Posh Spice tee. 

The 90s Mini Skirt

The retro-dressing muse often wears super short hemlines with chunky heeled shoes to accentuate the length of her frame. A denim mini skirt is the perfect piece to last season after season. Pair with a cropped vest and wedges to get her complete summer evening look.

Platform Boots

Whether it's 70s Elton John-approved boots or Valentino heels - when Nicola wears a heel, it's almost always a platform. Black platforms are the ultimate timeless and versatile pair to wear with everything from jeans to leather skirts.

The Low-rise Jeans

She wouldn't be a Y2K icon if she didn't wear low-rise jeans. Alongside short hems, her favourite lower-half attire sits below her hips.

Dark Academia

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 07: Nicola Peltz seen wearing a black leather jacket, a white blouse, a mini skirt, a black bag and black transparent tights before the Miu Miu show on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)© Jeremy Moeller
Nicola at Paris Fashion Week AW23

A TikTok trend also embraced by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jenna Ortega.  Think classic school uniform with a twist: tapered trousers, collared shirts under knitted vests and plenty of tweed in hues of brown, grey and black. Thanks to the simplicity of the trend and its earth-toned aesthetic, it's a simple one to recreate.

Mixing Metallics

When not making a statement with her handbag, she is the statement. Why choose between gold and silver when it's perfectly acceptable to combine both?

