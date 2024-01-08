Fashion Ins and Outs for 2024: In - DIY ‘fits, ballet sneakers and purple. Out- cowboy boots, being bland and bras

We’re officially eight days into the new year and so far we’ve seen several 2023 trends that have managed to score themselves a seat at the 2024 table, some proving that one year in the limelight just wasn't enough.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are a few notable nuances which are holding on to relevancy for dear life, Unfortunately for them, I just sharpened my scissors and have every intention of cutting the cord that’s tying them to the New Year.

So without further ado, I give to you my fashion ins and outs for the year ahead.

Ins

Ballet flats/sneaker hybrids

© Instagram / @alrstockwell How cute are these?

Ballet flats aren’t done championing the footwear game just yet, and I for one couldn't be happier. Last year we saw an influx of ballet flats in multiple textures, colourways and fabrics, including those cultivated Alaia mesh numbers. However, this year I’m all for a ballet flat sneaker hybrid. Think of them as the famed ballet flats' final evolution.

The colour purple

© Instagram / @__mmaxinewylde No one does colour better than the colour queen Maxine Wylde

Late last year Pantone named 2024’s Colour of the Year “Peach Fuzz” but I can’t seem to see the pale pastel championing the fashion sphere. Instead, purples in all hues have my vote.

Bows

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin I wonder if I will ever get over this Julia Fox look... Probs not.

If you thought that the coquette girlies were done donning bows on every inch of their bodies, you can sit back down and wait till next year because bows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. At the moment bows are often seen as a DIY option, using old ribbons from birthday or Christmas presents, but this year I think brands will continue to make garments with bows incorporated into the design.

Pyjamas as outerwear

© Eric Charbonneau If Barbie's doing it then so shall I

Every year I hope and pray that wearing pyjamas outside of the house will be seen as a stylistic trend that trumps all and I have a sneaky suspicion that this year might be it. Now more than ever people are seeking both style and comfort for their out and about endeavours, and what’s more comfortable than a pair of pj’s? Luxury brands have forever offered sleepwear in luxurious fabrics and now the high street is following suit. Pair your PJs with ballet flats and a blazer and call it the modern-day suit.

Girly things

© Instagram / @himitsu_ririan The more frills the merrier

I'm talking frills, flower prints, lace, leotards, pinks and pastels. I believe that the year of the girl was just getting started last year, and this year the training wheels are about to come off. Leaning into anything stereotypically girly is very in.

DIY’ing your existing wardrobe

© Instagram / @myramagdalen No one DIY's better than @myramagdalen

In my eyes, TikTok has been one of the greatest modern-day creations to ever exist. Not only is it a great source for all the socialite tea, but it also offers an array of tried and tested trends which are easy to recreate, especially when it comes to fashion. From turning skirts into dresses, appliqueing rhinestones or pins onto old sneakers and everything in between, this year is all about stylising your existing wardrobe with DIY hacks.

Transparent glasses

© Instagram/ @daisybirchalll I for one am obsessed with these yellow tinged aviators

We all know that the ultimate outfit accessory is a pair of sunglasses, but when the sun ain’t shining it seems a little silly to sport a pair, even if they do match the fit. Therefore, transparent lensed glassed in vibrant colourways are in, meaning no outfit is left incomplete.

Outs

Wearing bland outfits

No, you're eyes aren't broken, this is just a beige rectangle. Boring right?

There’s just no need. We’ve come too far to not sport outfits that make our hearts sing, no matter how obscure they might be. Colour, texture, print and accessories in all variations are in and boring bland basic ensembles are out.

Transparent shoes made from plastic

© Instagram / @skims Please no more see through pumps Kimmy

I honestly thought that the transparent shoe trend left us long ago, but I was mistaken as Kim Kardashian donned a pair in October of last year to promote her Skims nipple bra, leading me to believe that they’re trying to crawl their way back. Whether or not these transparent abominations are still kicking or not, let me reinforce the fact that they are so very out for 2024 and every single year after that.

Bras (unless they’re designed to be seen)

© Gotham Channel your inner Kenny J every chance you get

I honestly didn't think I would mention Kim K’s exposed nipple bra twice in the same article but here we are because the business mogul knows what she's doing. Let's continue to free the nipple for 2024 and continue our efforts to normalise seeing them in outfits, because, after all, we all have them and some things just look better without a bra.

Cowboy boots

© Claudio Lavenia Let's find a new 'it' boot for '24

I’m on the fence with this one because I have a pair of red cowboy boots in my closet and love them like they are my firstborn child. However, I think they were rinsed in 2023 (try to find an influencer not donning a pair, I dare you) and that they’ve done their time.

Not wearing things because they “don't suit your body shape”

© Instagram / @jilla.tequila Wear the sheer and wear it loud and proud

We’ve come a long way in terms of dressing for your body shape, but boy oh boy do we have a long way to go. Wear the skin-tight dress, wear the low-rise pants which skim your hips, wear the crop top that shows your belly button, and wear whatever makes you feel like the best you.