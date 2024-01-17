Michelle Keegan’s style evolution: from soap opera star to global fashion icon

Michelle Keegan has catapulted back into the spotlight after her latest Netflix series Fool Me Once became a global sensation (trust me, it’s worth the binge-watch), and I am so glad she has.
Though she is recognised for starring in Coronation Street, Our Girl, Tina & Bobby and Brassic, and for marrying radio presenter Mark Wright, she's a notable face in fashion thanks to her impeccable style agenda.
Since gracing our screens for the first time in Corrie over 15 years ago, both the actress and her wardrobe have continuously gone from strength to strength.
On the 2000s red carpet, sleek, colourful, feminine silhouettes dominated her agenda, whilst off-duty - she was every bit the Y2K dressing icon: think UGG boots, low-rise jeans, harem pants and Paul’s Boutique blazers.
Fast-forward to 2024 and her style has remained fashion-forward yet become ultra chic with an injection of her signature, quirky northern flair.
A case in point is her recent outfits to promote the Netflix sensation Fool Me Once. Michelle nailed monochromatic dressing in head-to-toe navy (the chicest colour of all time in my humble opinion).
She wore the Santo jacket and matching skirt set from Meghan Markle-approved brand Veronica Beard. The set put an off-duty twist on the classic tweed two-piece and combined it with denim. She layered it with a longline navy coat slung over her shoulders, an oversized clutch bag, navy gloves and metallic silver court heels. Obsessed.
Michelle is also a regular face at events from Fashion Awards to Bulgari parties, proving she's cemented her status as a British fashion icon (lest we forget her clothing collections with Lipsy and Very).
See how her style has evolved from Y2K soap opera star to a global fashion icon...