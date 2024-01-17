Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan style evolution: from Y2K soap opera star to global fashion icon
Michelle Keegan’s style evolution: from soap opera star to global fashion icon

The 'Fool Me Once' star has become an It girl style muse...

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Michelle Keegan attends the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel on October 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari UK)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Michelle Keegan has catapulted back into the spotlight after her latest Netflix series Fool Me Once became a global sensation (trust me, it’s worth the binge-watch), and I am so glad she has.

Though she is recognised for starring in Coronation Street, Our Girl, Tina & Bobby and Brassic, and for marrying radio presenter Mark Wright, she's a notable face in fashion thanks to her impeccable style agenda.

Since gracing our screens for the first time in Corrie over 15 years ago, both the actress and her wardrobe have continuously gone from strength to strength.

On the 2000s red carpet, sleek, colourful, feminine silhouettes dominated her agenda, whilst off-duty - she was every bit the Y2K dressing icon: think UGG boots, low-rise jeans, harem pants and Paul’s Boutique blazers. 

Fast-forward to 2024 and her style has remained fashion-forward yet become ultra chic with an injection of her signature, quirky northern flair.

A case in point is her recent outfits to promote the Netflix sensation Fool Me Once. Michelle nailed monochromatic dressing in head-to-toe navy (the chicest colour of all time in my humble opinion). 

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 3: Michelle Keegan is seen arriving at BBC Radio 2 Studios on January 3, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© MEGA
Michelle wore Veronica Beard this January - a brand approved by Meghan Markle

She wore the Santo jacket and matching skirt set from Meghan Markle-approved brand Veronica Beard. The set put an off-duty twist on the classic tweed two-piece and combined it with denim. She layered it with a longline navy coat slung over her shoulders, an oversized clutch bag, navy gloves and metallic silver court heels. Obsessed.

Michelle is also a regular face at events from Fashion Awards to Bulgari parties, proving she's cemented her status as a British fashion icon (lest we forget her clothing collections with Lipsy and Very).

See how her style has evolved from Y2K soap opera star to a global fashion icon...

Michelle at the TV Choice Awards in 2008© Mike Marsland
Michelle at the TV Choice Awards in 2008
Michelle at the British Soap Awards 2008© Gareth Cattermole
Michelle at the British Soap Awards 2008
Michelle Keegan at the TV Now Awards in 2010© Eamonn M. McCormack
Michelle Keegan at the TV Now Awards in 2010
Michelle at the 2010 NTAs© Zak Hussein - PA Images
Michelle at the 2010 NTAs
Michelle at the Revlon Choose Love Masquerade Ball in 2016© Ben A. Pruchnie
Michelle at the Revlon Choose Love Masquerade Ball in 2016
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016© Dave J Hogan
Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016
Michelle Keegan at The Global Awards in 2019 © Karwai Tang
Michelle Keegan at The Global Awards in 2019
Michelle at the "Our Girl" Screening, 2020© Mike Marsland
Michelle at the "Our Girl" Screening, 2020
Michelle at the 2022 BAFTAs© Karwai Tang
Michelle at the 2022 BAFTAs
Michelle at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party in 2022© Gareth Cattermole
Michelle at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party in 2022
Michelle at the Atlantis The Royal opening, 2023© Jeff Spicer
Michelle at the Atlantis The Royal opening, 2023
Michelle at the 2023 NTA's© Joe Maher
Michelle at the 2023 NTA's
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Michelle Keegan attends the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel on October 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bulgari UK)© Dave Benett
Michelle at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala in 2023

