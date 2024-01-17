Michelle Keegan’s style evolution: from soap opera star to global fashion icon

Michelle Keegan has catapulted back into the spotlight after her latest Netflix series Fool Me Once became a global sensation (trust me, it’s worth the binge-watch), and I am so glad she has.

Though she is recognised for starring in Coronation Street, Our Girl, Tina & Bobby and Brassic, and for marrying radio presenter Mark Wright, she's a notable face in fashion thanks to her impeccable style agenda.

Since gracing our screens for the first time in Corrie over 15 years ago, both the actress and her wardrobe have continuously gone from strength to strength.

On the 2000s red carpet, sleek, colourful, feminine silhouettes dominated her agenda, whilst off-duty - she was every bit the Y2K dressing icon: think UGG boots, low-rise jeans, harem pants and Paul’s Boutique blazers.

Fast-forward to 2024 and her style has remained fashion-forward yet become ultra chic with an injection of her signature, quirky northern flair.

A case in point is her recent outfits to promote the Netflix sensation Fool Me Once. Michelle nailed monochromatic dressing in head-to-toe navy (the chicest colour of all time in my humble opinion).

© MEGA Michelle wore Veronica Beard this January - a brand approved by Meghan Markle

She wore the Santo jacket and matching skirt set from Meghan Markle-approved brand Veronica Beard. The set put an off-duty twist on the classic tweed two-piece and combined it with denim. She layered it with a longline navy coat slung over her shoulders, an oversized clutch bag, navy gloves and metallic silver court heels. Obsessed.

Michelle is also a regular face at events from Fashion Awards to Bulgari parties, proving she's cemented her status as a British fashion icon (lest we forget her clothing collections with Lipsy and Very).

See how her style has evolved from Y2K soap opera star to a global fashion icon...

© Mike Marsland Michelle at the TV Choice Awards in 2008

© Gareth Cattermole Michelle at the British Soap Awards 2008

© Eamonn M. McCormack Michelle Keegan at the TV Now Awards in 2010

© Zak Hussein - PA Images Michelle at the 2010 NTAs

© Ben A. Pruchnie Michelle at the Revlon Choose Love Masquerade Ball in 2016

© Dave J Hogan Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2016

© Karwai Tang Michelle Keegan at The Global Awards in 2019

© Mike Marsland Michelle at the "Our Girl" Screening, 2020

© Karwai Tang Michelle at the 2022 BAFTAs

© Gareth Cattermole Michelle at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party in 2022

© Jeff Spicer Michelle at the Atlantis The Royal opening, 2023

© Joe Maher Michelle at the 2023 NTA's