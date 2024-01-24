The new Adidas Samba 'Wonder White' will be your best friend this spring

In the last year, our Instagram feed has turned into an endless catwalk of Sambas.

Following a blockbuster past year with collaborations that had everyone talking, from Wales Bonner's quirky touch to Sporty & Rich's athleisure vibe. Adidas had already started 2024 with a bang by releasing the shoe in five new colourways, and now Adidas is teasing us with a Samba so luxe, it's practically in a league of its own.

Enter the Adidas Samba ‘Wonder White’ - at first glance, it's the classic white sneaker you thought you knew. But lean in, and you'll discover it's hiding some serious game under its pristine exterior. This isn't just any white sneaker; it's a white sneaker on a spa day.

© @sincerelyjules Sambas have become an It-girl must have

The new version boasts leather that apparently resists creasing, for that box fresh look week after week. First introduced in 1949, the iconic three-striped silhouette that has gained such fame over the decades has now been given a dash of ‘Magic Beige’ with chic suede stripes in the tonal hue. We can see the fashion crowd going nuts for these.

MORE: Adidas Sambas are getting a stylish revamp on TikTok, here's how to get the look

RELATED: 7 Trainers that will be everywhere in 2024

© Adidas The 'Wonder White' is designed to resist creasing

Those new perforations at the front? They're not just there for show – they're your feet's best friend during the balmy spring and summer months. It’s also kept the subtle Samba branding in silver that nods respectfully to the shoe’s 1940s football heritage.

“The Samba took the top spot for the most cult-adored trainer in 2022 and 2023 by a landslide, adored by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and social media influencers alike,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Lauren Ramsay.

MORE: Adidas has just released the Samba in 5 new colourways, here's why we want them all

RELATED: Meet the hot new sneaker set to trump the Adidas Samba

© Adidas The new samba boasts beige stripes

The Adidas Samba ‘Wonder White’ is making its grand entrance this spring, ready to dazzle shoe aficionados worldwide. While the price tag remains a mystery, brace yourself to spend a tad more for these beauties.