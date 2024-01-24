The Crown's Claire Foy stuns in double thigh slit dress

There's nothing we love more than when a style icon has an unexpected style moment.

From Rita Ora at Dior's PFW show to Lily James' recent trousers look, fashion is much more fun when it surprises us. And The Crown star Claire Foy did exactly that at the premiere of her new movie All Of Us Strangers.

The actress who played Queen Elizabeth in seasons one and two of the Netflix series, has always possessed the utmost elegant style agenda.

© Jeff Spicer Claire stunned in a white plunge-neck maxi gown

Tailored jumpsuits, form-fitting dresses and modern separates from the likes of Gucci, Oscar De La Renta and Dior have stayed firmly at the top of her dress code. And although she has a penchant for plunging necklines, her latest modish moment felt more eccentric and daring than ever

Claire stepped onto the red carpet in an ethereal white maxi dress featuring a low v-neckline, elasticated spaghetti straps and two daring thigh-high leg splits down the front.

© Karwai Tang Her dress featured two thigh-high splits

Since autumn/winter 2023, A-listers have been championing wearing head-to-toe white looks, from the Princess of Wales to Victoria Beckham. And the trend has transitioned from street style agendas to the red carpet and the front rows at fashion week.

At the Golden Globes earlier this month, Gillian Anderson stunned in Gabriella Hearst, Natasha Lyonne in Schiaparelli couture and Keri Russel in Jil Sander, all dressed in opulent white and ivory hues in various silhouettes.

© Jeff Spicer Claire Foy and her co-star Andrew Scott

Claire wore her hair in a middle-parted low ponytail and eschewed neck jewellery to let her plunging dress silhouette do all the talking. A simple and sophisticated pair of silver hoops rounded off her accessories to add a touch of elegant glamour.

All Of Us Strangers, also starring Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, is out in cinemas now.