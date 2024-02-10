Margot Robbie proves she's the queen of red carpet style in plunging neckline crystal gown

You can take the girl out of Hollywood but you can’t take the Hollywood gilded glamour out of the girl.

Spotted on the red carpet of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards earlier this morning, Margot Robbie channelled her onscreen Barbie persona, donning a Vintage Vivienne Westwood gown from the brand's 1998 Summer/Spring ready-to-wear collection.

© Chris Hyde Tell me this isn't the most beautiful gown you've ever seen

The archival gown brought big bold glamour energy to the red carpet down under, every inch covered in iridescent, light-catching diamantes. Pair the twinkling material with a plunging neckline, draped off the shoulder straps and a slightly ruched waist detail et voilà, you have a Disney princess-worthy ensemble.

Margot, with a little help from her friend and stylist Andrew Mukamal, who is also responsible for her ‘it’ girl-approved off-duty looks, styled the body-hugging gown with little to no jewellery, just her wedding ring sitting pretty on her left hand. The star chose to keep her glam subtle and glowy, letting her loosely curled locks roam free, finishing off the whole look with the most enviable accessory, her pearly white smile.

© Brendon Thorne Margot opted for a subtle makeup look, letting her gown do all the talking

As far as fashion goes, it's been a huge year for Margot Robbie as she served look after look whilst on the Barbie Movie promotional circuit. It became very clear, very early on that Margot was set to become one of the most influential fashion icons, each press conference, awards show appearance and premiere viewing brought an outfit even more striking and stunning than the last.

Although the Barbie appearances might have come to an end, if this red carpet look is anything to go by, Margot is not done taking over the fashion world. All I can say is that the Academy Awards are just around the corner and Margot’s outfit is destined to be something else. Mark my words.