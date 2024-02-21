This £39.50 Marks and Spencer dress is about to sell out

Marks and Spencer's sartorial department has gone through a style renaissance and there's no denying, it's seriously impressive.

Increasingly among celebrities and It-girl influencers when they share their best 'fits on social media, fans are enthralled to learn that the standout piece they they first suspected would be a designer buy, is actually in fact from the British high street stalwart.

Following Sienna Miller posed as the label's new ambassador for the Autumn '23 collection 'Anything but Ordinary', demonstrating its commitment to bringing styles that cater to both its old and new customers, the Spring '24 collection is yet another selection of affordable, and yet fashion-forward pieces. And this best-selling dress is flying off the shelves for the second time.

Pure Cotton Denim Midi Waisted Dress - Marks and Spencer

The 'Pure Cotton Denim Midi Waisted Dress' is the ultimate transitional piece to take you from day to night. Designed with a relaxed fit, the dress features a slight pleated design at the waist to give a flattering silhouette. The gigot half sleeves add an air of femininity, while the zip fastening that unfastens down to the upper torso allows maximum versatility - wear is zipped up for a demure daytime look, or left open for a more daring neckline.

Lisa Illis, Head of Womenswear Design at Marks and Spencer told Hello! Fashion: "We recently launched our spring denim collection and the response to our new denim midi dress has been fantastic - currently our no.2 bestseller across Womenswear."

"The midi is a versatile style we've seen a lot of demand for from customers, " she continued, "and this latest style in a chic dark indigo wash, offers the perfect day to night option in a fabric we know they love to wear."

"Team with loafers and socks for a preppy daytime look and later, wear with leather western boots and a shoulder bag for an effortless transition into evening plans." Lisa Illis - Head of Womenswear Design at M&S

Don't walk, run. Because this dress is a must-have for spring 2024.