High street shopping: 10 things from Mango that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Mango.

Here are 10 things from Stradivarius that look expensive, according to a fashion editor:

1/ 10 Nylon mesh socks Mango If you’re one who loves to accessorise then a pair of mesh socks are set to be your best friend this spring. Mesh socks have been doing the rounds both on and off the catwalk this fashion month and are currently approved by fashion moguls around the world. Socks are the easiest way to elevate a plain outfit.

£9.99 AT MANGO 2/ 10 Mesh pattern shopper bag Mango Eat your heart out old Celine, Mango’s latest bag drop is channelling quiet luxury in all the right ways. I love the idea of using a mesh shopper bag as your go-to handbag as it’s big enough to fit all of the essentials and this particular one comes with a built-in detachable black wallet bag to house your necessities.

£35.99 AT MANGO 3/ 10 Cropped wool jacket Mango A cropped blazer is an essential layering piece in any ‘it’ girl's wardrobe as it can be styled in a multitude of ways. I love adding a crop layer like this over an oversized button-up shirt to play with dimensions to make my final ‘fit more interesting.

£79.99 AT MANGO 4/ 10 Rhinestone ballerinas Mango I know I said the aforementioned pair of ballet pumps were my favourite but these are a close second. Mesh ballet flats have been trending hard over the last couple of months and these affordable options are perfect for those wanting to try the trend without breaking the bank.

£49.99 AT MANGO 5/ 10 Volume hoop earrings Mango As we all know, you can never ever go wrong with a pair of classic hoops and these chunky options from Mango give big bold luxury.

£22.99 AT MANGO 6/ 10 Asymmetrical dress with slit Mango If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate black dress that's both comfortable and chic then this is it. The asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline boasts big Victoria Beckham vibes and the midi length makes it easier than ever to dress up with a pair of heels or down with a pair of chunky boots.

£59.99 AT MANGO 7/ 10 High-waist straight trousers Mango A pair of fitted black trousers is another wardrobe essential that every fashion lover should have in their wardrobe. Perfect for when you don’t know what to wear, these can be paired with basically anything and exude quiet luxury.

£29.99 AT MANGO 8/ 10 Satin ballerinas with studs Mango These ballet flats in 2024’s most enviable hue are giving Miu Miu meets Valentino in all the right ways. I will forever be both a red and ballet flat stan so I couldn't help but add these to this list. I would wear these with any outfit, even my pyjamas to feel like a certifiably coquettecore French girl.

£49.99 AT MANGO 9/ 10 Leather-effect shoulder bag Mango Finding the perfect bag that's both cute, contained and goes with everything in your wardrobe is a feat on its own but I believe this Mango shoulder bag ticks all of the aforementioned boxes. I love the contrasting cream strap with the black leather-effect body.

£35.99 AT MANGO 10/ 10 Leather bomber jacket Mango All the cool girls are donning leather bombers right now so why can’t you? Made from ovine leather this jacket will stand the test of time and look better with age. As we head into a new season, rest assured that this will become your favourite layering piece

£119.99 AT MANGO

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.