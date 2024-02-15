Jennifer Lopez's star sign-themed dress is a win for astrology girlies

If we didn't love her enough already, Jennifer Lopez just proved that she's an astrology girly just like us.

When it comes to event dressing you best believe that Jenny from the Block is going to go all out, especially when the soiree in question is a celebration for her.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The no-pants trend looks good on you, Jen

Last night Jennifer donned her most astrologically charged look to date whilst also rocking 2024’s most obscure ‘no pants’ trend. Fans of the songstress were quick to comment on the star's Instagram post, many coining her “The Zodiac Queen.”

Jen's zodiac sign gown was from Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 22/23 couture collection, the same designer who made Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei's show-stopping wedding dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline velvet bodice and a sheer long skirt embellished with twinking sequin embroidery of all 12 zodiac sign symbols.

She paired the black and silver ensemble with multiple chunky silver rings, a pair of drop-down diamond earrings and strappy sky-high heels. She traded in her iconic coquette hairstyle that she sported throughout Paris Haute Couture Week, opting for a more classic JLo look of voluminous waves and a bouncy side part.

I can't say for sure if the award-winning artist lets the stars determine her fate, but what other reason is there to explain the rekindling romance of Bennifer some 20 years after their first meet-cute?

© Dior Dior came out with a collection of zodiac sign-inspired RTW in 2022

It's no secret that a few years back Gen Z's and Millenials turned the world of astrology into a multi-billion dollar industry. It was a time when Co-star was the most downloaded app and designer labels like Dior, Versace and Chanel all incorporated star sign nods into catwalk collections, adorning motifs onto tee-shirts, haute couture gowns and everything in between.

Things have seemed to have slowed down amongst the moon-phased obsessed in the past year or so however, I have a sneaky suspicion that it could be on the rise once again, especially when endorsed by JLo herself.

Personally, I would deem myself a bit of a cynic, but for the very first time in my life, I had an astrological reading on Tuesday night and although there doesn't seem to be a small fortune or royal prince in my future, it was still enough to make me want to follow in JLo's style footsteps.

© Steve Granitz A moment for the back of the dress

Jen wore the gilded gown to attend the premiere of her new 65-minute movie, made in conjunction to promote her ninth studio album This Is Me. The visual symphony, titled This Is Me... Now: A Love Story follows JLo’s string of high-profile romances, her deepest desires and most importantly, her heart-fluttering reunion with husband Ben Affleck.

Aside from the juicy relationship tea, JLo enlisted the help of a few famed friends to make a few features throughout the film. Expect to see cameos from Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and a few more notable names.

The new album is kind of a big deal in the music scene as this is her first studio album in 10 years and is the sequel to her third studio album This Is Me... Then which debuted back in 2002.

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premieres tomorrow on Amazon Prime and it is safe to say if the full flick is anything like the trailer, we’ll be watching intently for the full 65 minutes with a bowl of popcorn at the ready.