Millie Bobby Brown's latest corset look was a Bridgerton cosplay

Millie Bobby Brown just proved that jeans and a cute top are in fact red carpet-appropriate when styled right.

Just yesterday the Stranger Things star and Florence By Mills founder stepped out in New York City to attend a photocall for her upcoming adventure film titled Damsel, donning a Lady Whistledown-approved ensemble.

© Marleen Moise Who said you can't wear jeans on a red carpet?

Milly chose to keep her red carpet appearance casual yet chic, sporting an impeccably tailored renaissance-style corset, blue jeans, platform patent boots and a decedent pearl choker necklace.

We can’t be for certain if Millie's look was a homage to the famed Netflix hit Bridgerton, or to her silver-screen character Enola Holmes. Either way, we’re seriously digging Millie's red-carpet ensemble and we can’t help but wonder if she single-handedly just bought back regencycore for 2024.

© Marleen Moise A closeup of her necklace was needed

What is Regencycore?

Essential, regencycore is all about gilded old-school glamour. Hallmarks of the aesthetic include empire waist dresses, jewel embellishments, opera gloves, golden metallic hues, unparalleled craftsmanship and bustiers galore. Think, every single cast member who attended the Queen's ball in Bridgerton.

© Instagram / @milliebobbybrown Obsessed with this look

The 20-year-old actress seems to be a fan of the old-time aesthetic, just recently posting an image of herself in the chicest black corset and matching trousers ensemble, complete with pink ribbon bows from Orseund and Iris to her 62.9 million Instagram followers.

Mid-last year Millie announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend Jake Bongiovi which means we might be in for our fix of fashionable nuptial ensembles sooner than you might think...