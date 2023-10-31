Millie Bobby Brown shares new behind-the-scenes look at her fragrance shoot and her dress is incredible

Though Millie Bobby Brown has sported her usual well-versed cool-girl styled agenda this year in hues from earth tones to Quiet Luxury neutrals, she has undeniably been the poster girl for purple in 2023.

From glitzy Annie’s Ibiza mini dresses to Y2K-approved metallic two-pieces, she’s donned plenty of lavender hues to stay on brand with her wellness company, Florence By Mills, and we can't get enough.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown just matched her outfit to her beauty brand and it was truly iconic

READ: Millie Bobby Brown looks almost unrecognisable with new hair extensions

On Monday her brand shared a new behind-the-scenes TikTok of “the shoot vs. the shot with mills”, showing Millie shooting the campaign for Wildly Me, sitting in fields of grass surrounded by lavender and holding a bottle of her debut fragrance.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown is engaged and she wore the perfect proposal outfit

READ: Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a tie-dye maxi for day out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

© Instagram Millie wore a dazzling Annie's Ibiza mini dress to promote Wildly Me at Superdrug

The 19-year-old actress, author and entrepreneur wore an ethereal pleated violet gown with a daring plunge neckline, and a billowing silhouette. The dress, made of sheer chiffon-like material put an uber-feminine spin on the beloved see-through dressing trend, a look we're certain Florence Pugh and Emily Ratajkowski would approve of.

© Isa Foltin She's constantly matching her outfit to her brand

Millie created Florence By Mills for fellow Gen-Z’s who are apprehensive about using skincare at a young age: “Florence grows with me. It’s kind of a beautiful coming of age company,” she recently explained in an interview with WWD.

“The brand started in 2019, and I never initially thought I was going to do a fragrance until it kind of came to me, like OK, this is something that feels right, something that people are asking for.

“And I actually don’t have a perfume that I particularly like and have gravitated toward, so building that and finding my fragrance was a real journey. Staying true to who I am and what I love is the journey of finding my fragrance.”