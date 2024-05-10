Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Digital Cover fashion-trends

We overanalyse Meghan Markle's Nigeria Tour wardrobe

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-day visit in Nigeria 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
As far as 'tour'drobes go, the Duchess of Sussex's is always iconic.

Already this year, she brought her style A-game on a trip to Canada to celebrate the one-year countdown until the 2025 Invictus Games, giving us plenty of iconic fashion moments that showcased her penchant for elegance.

Now, 42-year-old Meghan has joined the Duke of Sussex on a three-day visit to Nigeria, and of course, she is flaunting her natural flair for fashion.

The couple arrived on Friday at the invitation of the chief of defence staff and will attend a variety of events over the weekend. These include meeting service members at a military hospital, visiting a school, a training session with the charity organisation 'Nigeria: Unconquered', which collaborates with the Invictus Games, and Meghan is due to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

They will also visit a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, attend a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for 'Nigeria: Unconquered'.

Take a look below at all of the stellar outfits Meghan has sported so far...

rince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)© Andrew Esiebo

Meghan at... the Lightway Academy school

Meghan oozed casual elegance in the ‘Windsor' silk noil dress in 'blush' from Heidi Merrick. The maxi boasted the perfect balance of fit and flare, with a long, floaty skirt to amp up the femininity. Her jewellery selection proves the power of classic gold - she wore her go-to Cartier watch, bracelet and an Ariel Gordon tennis bracelet. 

The pièce de résistance for fashion fans was her vintage Lanvin clip-on earrings. She's currently in her vintage earring era, donning both rare Chanel and Dior retro pieces on recent outings. This is the ultimate symbol of her penchant for sophisticated glamour, yet isn't too overpowering for a daytime outfit.

