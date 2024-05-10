We overanalyse Meghan Markle's Nigeria Tour wardrobe

As far as 'tour'drobes go, the Duchess of Sussex's is always iconic.

Already this year, she brought her style A-game on a trip to Canada to celebrate the one-year countdown until the 2025 Invictus Games, giving us plenty of iconic fashion moments that showcased her penchant for elegance.

Now, 42-year-old Meghan has joined the Duke of Sussex on a three-day visit to Nigeria, and of course, she is flaunting her natural flair for fashion.

The couple arrived on Friday at the invitation of the chief of defence staff and will attend a variety of events over the weekend. These include meeting service members at a military hospital, visiting a school, a training session with the charity organisation 'Nigeria: Unconquered', which collaborates with the Invictus Games, and Meghan is due to co-host an event of Women in Leadership with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

They will also visit a basketball camp with Giants of Africa, attend a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for 'Nigeria: Unconquered'.

Take a look below at all of the stellar outfits Meghan has sported so far...