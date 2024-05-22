Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd’s best fashion moments of all time

In the glittering world of real-life high society, Hannah Dodd is a name that commands as much attention as her Netflix alter-ego Francesca Bridgerton.

Hannah is well-established on the fashion scene, having clocked up a string of red carpet appearances - with plenty of stellar style moments. Her repertoire ranges from classic elegance to red carpet-ready latex and ethereal goddess-like attire.

Who is Hannah Dodd?

Hannah is not just a fashion icon; she’s a multi-talented artist. An accomplished actor, model, and trained dancer, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Dance from the prestigious London Studio Centre. Her journey into the limelight began with the Hulu teen series Find Me in Paris (2018-2020), where she captivated audiences with her charm and talent. Since then, she has continued to shine, with notable roles in Enola Holmes 2 (2022) and portraying a younger version of Sienna Miller’s character in Anatomy of a Scandal. Hannah was signed by Select Model Management at 16 and has appeared in campaigns for Topshop, Boden, and Monsoon Accessorize. At 19, she modelled alongside Romeo Beckham for the Burberry From London With Love advertisement in 2014.

Who is replacing Francesca Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton Season 3, Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes as Francesca - the sixth Bridgerton descendent. But, unlike her more outgoing sisters, Francesca is the introverted sibling who is making her grand debut in society.

With her undeniable talent and impeccable style, Hannah Dodd is a rising star to watch, seamlessly blending grace, sophistication, and a touch of audacity both on and off the screen...

A long-standing friend of the Bulgari brand, Hannah wore two striking looks to attend two events held by the Italian luxury house. In 2022, she chose a lime green silk gown by Carolina Herrera for a garden party in Westminster Abbey. A celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and an unveiling of the Bulgari Jubilee Emerald Garden high jewellery set.

Hannah Dodd's best fashion moments of all time:

© Dave Benett We're green with envy at this dress A long-standing friend of the Bulgari brand, Hannah wore two striking looks to attend two events held by the Italian luxury house. In 2022, she chose a lime green silk gown by Carolina Herrera for a garden party in Westminster Abbey. A celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and an unveiling of the Bulgari Jubilee Emerald Garden high jewellery set.





© Dave Benett Lashings of jewels The following year the ingénue attended Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel looking striking in a wispy grecian dress and lashings of Bulgari jewels, naturally.



© Dave Benett Looking cute in Miu Miu Also, in 2022 Hannah appeared on the red carpet at the Miu Miu Holiday Party in London wearing an adorable feather-trimmed dress by the Italian brand, tousled hair and strappy sandals.



READ: Bridgerton Season 3 trailer: Nicola Coughlan's fashion moments you may have missed

MORE: Simone Ashley's stunning mini dress is all we want for this season

© Dave Benett A LFW moment Hannah is a London Fashion Week regular and looked sophisticated wearing a plaid double-breasted blazer dress at the S.S. Daley show at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. An homage, perhaps to Cher in Clueless.



© Kristina Bumphrey World premiere of Bridgerton And potentially her most important red carpet of all: the Bridgerton Series 3premiere in New York City at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. She wore a custom Ellie Misner strapless gown.

