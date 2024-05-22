Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Francesca Bridgerton: Hannah Dodd’s best fashion moments of all time
Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd’s best fashion moments of all time

'Francesca' has had plenty of stellar style standouts, here are her most fabulous so far...

Becky Donaldson
Feature Director
2 minutes ago
In the glittering world of real-life high society, Hannah Dodd is a name that commands as much attention as her Netflix alter-ego Francesca Bridgerton. 

Hannah is well-established on the fashion scene, having clocked up a string of red carpet appearances - with plenty of stellar style moments. Her repertoire ranges from classic elegance to red carpet-ready latex and ethereal goddess-like attire.

Who is Hannah Dodd?

Hannah is not just a fashion icon; she’s a multi-talented artist. An accomplished actor, model, and trained dancer, she holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Dance from the prestigious London Studio Centre. Her journey into the limelight began with the Hulu teen series Find Me in Paris (2018-2020), where she captivated audiences with her charm and talent. Since then, she has continued to shine, with notable roles in Enola Holmes 2 (2022) and portraying a younger version of Sienna Miller’s character in Anatomy of a Scandal. Hannah was signed by Select Model Management at 16 and has appeared in campaigns for Topshop, Boden, and Monsoon Accessorize. At 19, she modelled alongside Romeo Beckham for the Burberry From London With Love advertisement in 2014.

Who is replacing Francesca Bridgerton?

In Bridgerton Season 3, Hannah Dodd replaced Ruby Stokes as Francesca - the sixth Bridgerton descendent. But, unlike her more outgoing sisters, Francesca is the introverted sibling who is making her grand debut in society.

With her undeniable talent and impeccable style, Hannah Dodd is a rising star to watch, seamlessly blending grace, sophistication, and a touch of audacity both on and off the screen...

A long-standing friend of the Bulgari brand, Hannah wore two striking looks to attend two events held by the Italian luxury house. In 2022, she chose a lime green silk gown by Carolina Herrera for a garden party in Westminster Abbey. A celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and an unveiling of the Bulgari Jubilee Emerald Garden high jewellery set.

Hannah Dodd's best fashion moments of all time:

We're green with envy at this dress© Dave Benett

We're green with envy at this dress

Lashing of jewels© Dave Benett

Lashings of jewels

The following year the ingénue attended Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at the Bulgari Hotel looking striking in a wispy grecian dress and lashings of Bulgari jewels, naturally.

Looking cute in Miu Miu© Dave Benett

Looking cute in Miu Miu

Also, in 2022 Hannah appeared on the red carpet at the Miu Miu Holiday Party in London wearing an adorable feather-trimmed dress by the Italian brand, tousled hair and strappy sandals.

A London Fashion Week Regular© Dave Benett

A LFW moment

Hannah is a London Fashion Week regular and looked sophisticated wearing a plaid double-breasted blazer dress at the S.S. Daley show at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. An homage, perhaps to Cher in Clueless.

World premiere of Bridgerton season 3 © Kristina Bumphrey

World premiere of Bridgerton

And potentially her most important red carpet of all: the Bridgerton Series 3premiere in New York City at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. She wore a custom Ellie Misner strapless gown.

Wearing Roberto Cavalli at the Enola Homes 2 premier © Kristina Bumphrey

Mysterious Girl

Hannah Dodd attended the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 held at the Paris Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York in a suitably dark and dazzling gown from Roberto Cavalli.

