This is the exact lip combo Beyoncé wore to her Renaissance premiere

All eyes were on Beyoncé last night as Queen B made her show-stopping entrance to the London premiere of her new film, Renaissance.

Along with daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé looked every inch the superstar with icy-blonde hair styled in a half-up 'do, a glitzy 3D embellished thigh-skimming dress (before a quick change into a black number) and a flawless neutral makeup look that we couldn't get enough of.

© Instagram/@Rokaelbeauty Beyoncé shines at the London premiere of Renaissance

Thankfully Beyoncé's makeup artist Rokael, the MUA that supported her during her mammoth worldwide Renaissance tour and who's other clients include Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Sabrina Elba, shared the exact lip products he used to get her ready for the occasion. Posting on his Instagram story, the makeup artist revealed how to get B's look and how he layered lip liner with lipstick to get the perfect colour.

© Instagram/@Rokaelbeauty Rokael shared the products on his Instagram story

It wasn't just one shade though, Rokael used a number of his own lip products to achieve Beyoncé's glamorous neutral pout. His "favourite celebrity lip combo" consisted of the Rokael Beauty Redefined Lip Shaders in Silhouette and Alignment followed by his Refined Gold Velvet Lip Creme in Destined and Alleluia. The result? The most heavenly nude shade that gives lips a pillowy fullness. The lip proved to be long-lasting too as Beyoncé headed straight from the premier to the after party still looking flawless.

Pairing the matte, neutral lip with fluttery lashes and subtle eyeliner was a little different to the sonic silver makeup Beyoncé's been wearing recently but Rokael proves that neutral makeup can be just as glamorous as shiny metallics. In fact, we loved the more pared-back makeup look which really let Beyoncé's blonde hair shine.

RokaelBeauty Refined Gold Velvet Lip Creme in Alleluia

Not familiar with Rokael Beauty? The Mexican-El Salvadoran makeup artist has only just launched his brand which at the moment just consists of some of the most creamy lip products and diva-worthy lashes we've ever seen. We predict that it's only a matter of time before they launch into stores like Sephora but thankfully, you can purchase products online from the UK now.