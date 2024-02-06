Christian McCaffrey reveals fiancée Olivia Culpo's sacrifices during 'tough' Super Bowl season – details

It's Super Bowl season for Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers running back, who is hoping to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy come February 11 with his team.

The 27-year-old is heading to the elite sporting event for the first time in his NFL career, and no one has shown him as much support as his fiancée Olivia Culpo.

At a Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, Christian told reporters about how much the 31-year-old had sacrificed for him during Super Bowl season.

"She's sacrificed so much and I think all the wives do, but it's tough especially in season, a lot of late nights, a lot of time at the facilities," he shared.

He continued: "She obviously is so successful in the world right now in her career, and to see her support me the way she does it means the world to me… and hopefully I can return the favor."

© Getty Images Christian is heading to the Super Bowl for the first time this Sunday

Christian also recalled the style advice he received from the former Miss Universe and fashion influencer. The couple have been together since 2019 and announced their engagement in April 2023.

"Keep it simple," he recalled. "When I first started dating her, I was trying to throw on out-of-character outfits and I just remember one day she finally told me, 'Jeans and a black t-shirt,' and I'm good with that."

© Getty Images He opened up about the support he'd received from his fiancée Olivia

When they began dating, Christian was still playing with the Carolina Panthers. He was traded to the 49ers in the 2022 season and has an incredibly successful two-season run with the team so far. The 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Christian's father, Ed McCaffrey, was a pro-footballer as well, playing for 13 seasons from 1991-2003 with the NFL, primarily with the New York Giants, 49ers, and Denver Broncos. He won the Super Bowl three times, once with the 49ers and twice with the Broncos. His three brothers have played football as well.

In an interview with his former Stanford University coach back in September, the running back reflected on his initial resentment and eventual appreciation for his father's legacy.

"Growing up I was Ed's kid, we were always Ed's sons and so in a way, that was an advantage for us because we got to experience a little bit of that already," he said. "And I used to have a small amount of resentment, I think myself and three of my brothers, we all kind of wanted to branch off and create our own name.

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2019 and announced their engagement last year

"But that was a very, very small time in our lives where we had that, and I think it quickly became here's a guy who did it the right way and played 13 years in the NFL and won three Super Bowls, been to a Pro Bowl, he's been cut, he's been traded, he's been at the highest of the game," he continued. "That's like a cheat code right in your own home, use that to your advantage. I tried to do that as much as possible."

