Meet the iconic bag owned and adored by Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga and Princess Diana

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Besides sartorial style, effortless elegance, and undisputed A-List excellence, one thing Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, Princess Diana, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell and Lucy Hale all have in common is their love for one iconic bag silhouette.

I guess you could say they know a good thing when they see it…

© Tod's The famous Di bag family

The style in question is none other than Tod’s Di bag. The luxury Italian fashion house introduced the silhouette back in the 1990s and after a short few months, it skyrocketed to stardom, spotted on the arms and shoulders of some of the world's most notable names.

© ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID Lady Gaga is a Di Bag stan

Now, 20 years on from the Di bag's inception, the style remains popular amongst the fashion elite, spotted recently in the hands of Lady Gaga while out and about in LA last week. Gaga’s chosen style featured a black colourway, printed with “GAGA” in giant, bold red lettering across the front.

Artisanal techniques are used to create the Di Bag. Each individual item is meticulously pieced together with hand-stitched details and crafted from in the finest calf leather.

© Splash Bella opted for the XXL version

Coined a true “Tod’s Icon” for reasons that need no explanation, the luxury house has recently reinvented the beautifully-made, hand-finished style by introducing a customisation service called My Di Bag. My Di Bag allows customers, including Bella Hadid and Lady Gaga, to not only choose which colour leather they fancy, but also the option to decide on a personalised font and lettering option. Bella Hadid’s go-to, which is also personalised with her name in block lettering, is in a vibrant canary yellow shade.

© Antony Jones Lady Diana was a fan of the tan colourway

If you’re more of a cult classic lover like Lady Di and Cate Blanchett, the original style comes in a range of various colours, including the brand's newest colourway, a buttery beige tone that will elevate any look.