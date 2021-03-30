Queen Rania steps out in pink power suit – and looks incredible We love her eye-catching outfit

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in head-to-toe pink as she joined her husband King Abdullah II for a new outing on Tuesday.

MORE: Queen Rania is Kate Middleton's lookalike in throwback new mum photos

The royal, 50, looked stunning in a baby pink power suit, including tailored white checked trousers and a matching oversized blazer complete with statement black buttons.

Ensuring all eyes remained on her outfit, Rania added a classic black face mask and white heels, while the King looked chic in all black.

With her dark hair styled in glamorous curls, she was pictured viewing sample products from beneficiaries of the Productive Youth Initiative. Products on offer included carved wooden walking sticks, colourful ceramics and intricate white lights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolution

Rania later took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the royal couple admiring the items during their visit. The caption, written in both English and Arabic, read: "With His Majesty today to take a look at the handicrafts made by the Productive Youth Program. Always inspiring to see young people transforming their talents into promising projects #Jordan #LoveJO."

RELATED: More jewellery than the Queen? This genius stackable jewellery box is in the Amazon sale

PHOTOS: Royal mums with big broods! The regal families with four or more children

The royal paired her pink suit with black and white accessories

The stylish royal is clearly a fan of the colour pink since she previously sported a Fuschia blouse for an outing with her daughter Princess Iman. In July 2020, the pair visited the people of Umm Qais and Rania looked elegant as ever in a bold pink satin blouse from Off-White, teamed with white culottes and Adidas trainers.

Princess Iman also looked laidback and chic in a pair of jeans, a white vest top and a neutral open shirt.

Rania and King Abdullah II are parents to four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 16. They shared a beautiful family portrait to mark the holiday season in December, posing in front of a blue and coral background.

Queen Rania looked incredible wearing a silky red dress, while her daughters wore matching silky dresses and skirts. King Abdullah II coordinates with his sons in blue and olive button-down shirts and trousers.

READ: Marks & Spencer's new-in dress is SO similar to Meghan Markle's Late Late Show dress