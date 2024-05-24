Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei just matched her Birkin to her preppy chic ensemble

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to chic preppy style, there’s one royal princess in particular who always comes to mind and that’s Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei.

Often seen donning designer in the form of double denim, all–white power suits and gilded gowns, Princess Anisha Rosnah is no stranger to effortless quiet luxury dressing and her recent holiday snap just proved exactly that.

RELATED: Princess Salma' of Jordan's vintage Louis Vuitton coat proves she's the most stylish young royal

MORE: Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei's Best Style Moments

In an Instagram post posted by her husband Prince Abdul Mateen yesterday, Princess Anisha Rosnah can be seen sporting the seriously elegant all-white ensemble while on holiday in Tuscany, Italy.

© Instagram / @tmski Now that's what we call effortless elegance

The outfit in question consisted of a white knitted trouser and button-up combo from Proenza Schouler, a pair of Loro Piana loafers in black, a set of sleek sunglasses and her beloved Hermès Birkin Himalaya bag which is rumoured to be worth $100,0000+.

The happy couple on their wedding day

Her super chic vacay ensemble comes as no surprise to both fans of fashion and the royal family as earlier this year she took the style sphere by storm, donning 10 incredibly opulent gowns during her 10-day wedding extravaganza. One gown in particular that stunned fashion lovers was her sleek, long-sleeve satin option which she accessorised with a decadent family heirloom diamond tiara, which was previously worn by her new husband's sister, Princess Azemah.

MORE: Princess Rajwa of Jordan's best style moments of all time

RELATED: Princess Beatrice’s latest Self Portrait dress now comes in a playsuit version

While we can’t be 100% sure, fans have speculated that the newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon, which likely means that we are in for a few weeks worth of preppy chic summer styling inspo from the well-dressed princess and we’re not in the slightest bit mad about it.