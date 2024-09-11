Victoria Beckham's sculptural mini dress is a true show-stopper

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again- Victoria Beckham is officially in her sultry sartorial style era.

The fashion mogul, mother, entrepreneur and former Spice Girl just debuted a mini-dress silhouette from her new Autumn/Winter 2024 collection on her Instagram and fans can’t contain their excitement, nor their fire emoji comments.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Who needs to hire a model when you're literally Victoria Beckham?

In a post shared to her plethora of followers yesterday, Victoria, who is also the founder and designer of her namesake fashion brand Victoria Beckham, wowed her fellow followers by fronting the collection campaign herself.

Donning a sculptural mini dress which she described as "A new silhouette in the house’s visual language, the Padded Dress abstracts the familiar, distinguished by its heart-shaped top line and plush construction" Victoria can be seen posing like a high fashion model in a stylised black and white image.

The architectural mini dress in question first debuted on the Autumn Winter 2024 runway show at Paris Fashion Week and is currently retailing online for £1,190. Featuring a heart-shaped padded neckline and constructed from a soft cushioned Melange felt jersey, the Padded Tube Detail Heart Mini Dress In Charcoal is the perfect LBD for those fashion lovers who love a unique showstopper.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham The daring dress is from her brand's PSS25 collection

The seriously chic image of VB comes just days after she shared an image of herself wearing yet another one of her daring creations. This time a ‘barely there’ sheer lace dress from her PSS25 collection.

MORE: Is this Victoria Beckham's most daring fashion creation so far?

RELATED: Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay

With Fashion Month officially in full swing, both VB and her fashion fan base are gearing up for yet another dreamy collection from the brand. This season Victoria will showcase her SS25 collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 27th, likely sending a slew of models down the catwalk in a variety of daring ensembles just like her mini.