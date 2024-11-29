Ellie Goulding’s knee high socks and crop top look is peak cool-girl

Ellie Goulding is a contemporary dressing muse.

Her wardrobe agenda is experimental, fashion-forward and It-girl-approved, donning daring trends that are approved by California's coolest cats Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

The Still Falling For You singer stepped out at the 2024 Rolling Stone UK Awards at the Roundhouse in Camden on Thursday. She oozed contemporary chic in a full look from Michael Kors' autumn/winter 2024 collection. Ellie opted for the 'Banker Wool Doeskin Double-Breasted Carved Blazer' paired with the matching 'Banker Wool Doeskin Bermuda Shorts', 'Slate Croc Winona Pump' heels and the 'Black Calf Manhatta Bag.

© Neil Mockford The singer attended the 2024 Rolling Stone UK Awards

The pièce de résistance - taking her look from a classic late 90s/early 2000s tailoring look to a 2024 It-girl-approved combination - was a cropped grey top and a pair of black, sheer socks that finished just below the knee.

The vintage-infused hosiery dates back to the 60s and 70s, then made a comeback in the 90s/00s. Like many trends that were popular during the Y2K era, the sock style has returned for 2024, with Zendaya's Schiaparelli Haute couture fashion week truly sparking a resurgence in the style. She wore a pair of fishnet under-the-knee options from Wolford with her dress, with a slight slit at the back leaving her sheer layer visible.

© Dave Benett Ellie wore knee-length shorts and knee high socks

"The style dipped in popularity in subsequent decades but made a comeback in the 1990s and early 2000s, partly driven by the schoolgirl look popularised by pop culture and celebrities," explains H! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "Since then, knee-high socks have remained a staple in fashion, often reemerging in transitional seasons as a stylish way to add warmth and a layer of interest to outfits."

A pair of knee-high socks are the ultimate accessory right now, and they are approved by fashionistas around the globe.