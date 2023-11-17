Maya Jama stuns fans in trendsetting 'No Trousers' and sheer tights

Maya Jama made a dazzling entrance at a Rimmel event in London on Thursday, showcasing her impeccable style in a plunging black blazer mini dress that effortlessly turned heads.

The Love Island presenter exuded confidence, accentuating her silhouette with the chic, fitted number that highlighted her waist. Maya took the ensemble to new heights by pairing it with knee-high black leather boots, elegantly forgoing traditional trousers in favour of dark sheer tights.

This autumn, the fashion scene is witnessing a bold departure from conventional lower-half wear, with trendsetters like Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding embracing the 'no trousers' trend. Maya Jama has now joined this league of fashion-forward individuals, showcasing her flair for style in alignment with the latest runway trends.

© Dave Benett Maya Jama met with fans at Superdrug on the Strand to celebrate the new Lasting Finish 35 Hour Foundation

During the autumn/winter 2023 fashion shows held in February, a notable trend emerged – the absence of trousers in various outfits. This trend included ensembles like jumpers paired with pants and tights, as well as blazers worn without trousers, reminiscent of the statement made by Kendall Jenner with her Bottega Veneta pants and tights look in November 2022. Notably, on the A/W runways, Emily Ratajkowski took centre stage at the Simkhai show during NYFW. She closed the show in a striking black and silver embellished blazer, opting for a bold choice of no lower-half wear.

Other runway highlights featured models showcasing the trouserless trend, such as a model at Christian Siriano donning a conservative black boxy blazer with fuschia lapels, paired with black underwear and tights. Meanwhile, a model for Dion Lee embraced a cold-weather-ready look, strutting down the runway in a shearling grey jacket paired with tonal knee-high boots – all without the inclusion of trousers, in line with the prevailing trend. This shift towards trouserless outfits represents a fashion-forward and daring approach that challenges traditional norms.

© Dave Benett Maya Jama championed sheer tights and eschewed trousers for the appearance

As the Global Ambassador for Rimmel London, Maya curated a flawless makeup look, featuring winged eyeliner and a swipe of glossy lipstick. Her accessories included eye-catching gold hoop earrings, perfectly complementing her long dark hair styled in a neat ponytail. The ITV2 star radiated positivity as she greeted fans and posed for pictures, embodying the epitome of glamour and sophistication.

Just before entering the store, Maya added a dash of boldness with chunky black sunglasses, striking a pose for the cameras at the event celebrating Rimmel's new Lasting Finish 35 Hour Foundation.