Bonfire Night: 3 easy outfits to look chic and stay cosy

We all love an occasion, especially one that warrants an excuse to dress up. Whatever your plans this November 5th, we’ve got you covered with every kind of outfit to ensure you stay warm and chic whilst watching this year's fireworks display.

Whether you’re planning on watching from your local park or have your heart set on frolicking in the city, one thing to be sure of is that warmth is a top priority for this year's bonfire night ‘fit.

What is Guy Fawkes/ Bonfire Night?

November 5th commemorates the failure of the Gunpowder Plot of 1605 where several men attempted to blow up London’s Houses of Parliament. Without success, several men, including Fawkes, were imprisoned in The Tower of London and later killed as punishment. Later, King James I passed an act of law designating November 5th as a day of national remembrance, In celebration Londoners proceeded to light bonfires, ultimately coining the tradition, Bonfire night.

As I said, we all love an event and an excuse to get dressed up. So, if celebrating is on the cards this weekend, consult our go-to Bonfire Night ‘fits to ensure you’re dressed for the occasion.

How we chose the pieces:

Weather: Given this weekend's weather forecast we can assume that wherever you’re watching from, it’s likely going to be cold, therefore our selections are all cold-weather appropriate yet are still incredibly stylish.

Location: Wherever you’re watching from we have three outfits suitable for wherever you might be.

Style: We've tried to choose different silhouettes, shades and styles to appeal to a variety of tastes. We've also chosen some timeless pieces and some that are bang on trend for 2023.

Budget: Cost should never mean compromising on style, therefore the edit below includes a variety of pieces from high-street shops to high-end designers.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. I also did a quick stint in the celebrity styling scene. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Outdoor Park

If you want to get the best view, then a park is where it's at. With the weather likely to be rainy and cold, ensure you’re wrapped up warm with a coat and pair of waterproof boots, because things are bound to get muddy. You'll likely be standing around for a while so make sure to layer up with all the woollies.

Water-repellent puffer down coat, £84.99, H&M; Remain Turtleneck Sweater, £295.00, Axel Arigato; Toy Pluie Rain boots, £390.00, Christian Louboutin; Vivienne Westwood embroidered fringed-trim wool scarf, £100.00, Selfridges; Ribcadge Wide Leg Jeans, £110.00, Levi's

From the City

Planning on celebrating in style? Dress to impress with a long-sleeved mini dress, tights and boots but don't forget to add a layer to combat the cold. A trench would be perfect for a brief outside stint to watch the fireworks display but chic enough to wear to a restaurant or drinks.

Belted Mini Knit Dress, £55.00, & Other Stories; Gucci Ophidia Small Handbag, £930.00, Gucci; Trench Coat, £125.00, John Lewis; Pyra Medium Hoops, £88.00, Mejuri; Knee-high pointed leather boots, £290.00, COS

From the Comfort of Home

If you’re lucky enough to watch from home, why not treat yourself to a new set of cosy comforts? You can never go wrong with camel UGG boots and silk pyjamas. These dark green ones are also chic enough to wear outside (we won’t tell if you do).

Fleece Hooded Long Dressing Gown, £45.00, M&S; Women's Classic Mini II Boot, £165.00, UGG; Silk Pyjama Set, £280.00, Silk Works London; Recycled Thermal Ribbed Cosy Socks, £10.00, M&S

