10 winter hats that are utterly chic for 2023

Winter most definitely has its downfalls, but one positive we can all agree on is that cosy layering is where it’s at. One necessary accessory and perhaps winter's most notable is the winter hat.

There quite literally is a hat for everyone, and for every occasion. From berets and beanies to wide brims and faux fur fluff, we’re coining this chilly season the era of hats and to celebrate we’ve rounded up 10 of our favourite winter hats that chicer than chic so you don’t have to.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have chosen to focus on both a range of luxury and high-street brands to keep things accessible.

Style: I have opted for a range of different silhouettes and styles which all have a wintery feel to them.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion's Fashion Features Writer. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos.

Fiorucci

Channel your inner French girl with this 100% wool embroidered beret. As we all know, red is top of the colour trending charts at the moment so this subtle hint is the perfect way to incorporate a little pop into your wardrobe.

Jacquemus

It doesn’t get cosier or chicer than a Jacquemus hat and this shearling bucket silhouette in the shade camel is no different. I can imagine this paired with a cosy matching tracksuit, an oversized woollen coat and a pair of Uggs, effortlessly achieving that model-off-duty look we all so desperately try to achieve when off to the supermarket.

UGG

A beanie with bizazz. Need I say more? This collaboration between Ugg and The Elder Statesman might just be one of my favourite winter alliances to date. If you’re one for a monotoned ‘fit then this shearling suede hat is for you.

Miu Miu

Another homage to the French girl aesthetic, this classic black velvet hat is the cherry on top of the outfit pie. Imagine wearing it over two plaits tied up with white ribbon bows, a black mini dress, opaque tights and chunky loafers… Parfaite!

Bimba Y Lola

Easy to style and always there to help with a bad hair day, beanies are a best friend to all. This winter I am loving a pop of colour to distract myself from the gloomy skies above and this ombre pink number in brushed model is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Ganni x Barbour

If you’re on the hunt for something that makes a statement then leopard print is the way to go. Why not go all out and pack a print punch by matching your hat to your jacket and jeans? That’s what we call serotonin dressing.

COS

A classic staple reimagined in cosy mohair is destined to elevate any outfit whilst also keeping your noggin toasty. I love the understated element of the silhouette paired with the playful fluffy texture of the wool.

Anthropologie

Possibly my favourite winter hat find thus far, this faux-fur beanie in baby blue is ticking all the right boxes.

ARKET

This year has been all about the classic cap, and thanks to this wool rendition we don't have to stop styling one just because it’s winter. Perfect for brisk morning walks or for accessorising cool-girl office ensembles, there isn’t a more winter cap out there.

Moncler

Packing a puff in more ways than one this down-filled companion would look amazing both on and off the ski slopes, paired with Moonboots and a puffer coat.

