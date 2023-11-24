Princess Eugenie’s high-street slingbacks are currently on sale

Princess Eugenie recently made a surprise appearance in Abu Dhabi, turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense at an art exhibition.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson showcased her dedication to the arts as she explored the creative works of artists Bushra Waqas Khan and Wardha Shabbir.

Dressed in a timeless Chanel tweed jacket paired with a sophisticated long black Zara skirt, Princess Eugenie effortlessly blended royal elegance with her genuine curiosity for art. While her chic jacket garnered praise from fashion enthusiasts, it was her choice of footwear that truly caught our attention.

Eugenie opted for Dune's Hopeful ballet shoes, a high-street find that perfectly complemented her overall look. Despite their affordability, these trending shoes exuded designer vibes and aligned with one of the season's most versatile trends. The point-toed silhouette featured a low-block heel for comfort, with the upper crafted from premium materials and adorned with Dune's signature 'mirror-D' snaffle trim.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie at Canvas Art Gallery

Designed for ease of wear, the boast a lined footbed and a buckled strap to ensure an ideal fit. Slingbacks not only added a touch of sophistication to Eugenie's ensemble but are also one of the standout trends of 2023, nearly eight decades after its first introduction to the world of fashion.

“Sported on the runways of fashion month by fan favourites Miu Miu, Prada and Gucci (just to name a few) the silhouette was also donned by those sitting front row, and we all know that's the real marking of a notable trend resurgence,” explains Orion Scott, Hello! Fashion’s Online Fashion Features Editor.

Royal style enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that these stylish ballet shoes are currently on sale, marked down from £85 to an attractive £68.

With the price reduction coinciding with the Black Friday shopping frenzy, Eugenie's regal yet affordable footwear choice is going straight into our online basket.

