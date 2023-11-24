Meghan Markle's exact 'lucky' necklace is on sale

The Duchess of Sussex may have a stellar sartorial reputation for oozing glamour in the world’s most coveted fashion designers, but her jewellery game is completely and utterly varied.

Whether it’s a £15,500 Cartier necklace or a Missoma steal, Meghan Markle is constantly mixing and matching high street with high-end, and one of her go-to affordable brands is having an epic Black Friday sale.

The stylish royal owns multiple pieces from British ethical label Edge of Ember, whose jewellery is inspired by founder Lynette Ong’s travels around Asia.

© WPA Pool Meghan wearing the Kismat necklace in 2023

One of Meghan's most coveted pieces is the ‘Kismet necklace’ from the brand, which is designed to bring good luck.

“Inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, these modern-day talismans carry icons of good fortune,” the brand explains on its website, “The square Kismet Necklace pairs a four-leaf clover with the lucky number 7, for double doses of good fortune.”

Kismet Charm Necklace - Edge of Ember

I adore the simplicity of this necklace yet the meaning behind it brings so much power. The square coin-inspired design is totally different to other pendants, and is incredibly striking. What's more, it is made from 100% recycled sterling silver. £135.00 £95.00 AT EDGE OF EMBER

Just this week, Meghan wore another Edge of Ember piece that is also in the Black Friday sales. When visiting Justice for Girls in Vancouver, she schooled us in wearing all white for winter in her Ralph Lauren silk wide-leg trousers paired with a simple, super elegant tonal crew neck jumper.

She paired it with the label’s dainty vermeil gold ‘Wave’ earrings that are 18k gold plated and 100% recycled sterling silver, and they’re currently on sale for less than £50.

These pieces from Edge of Ember embody Meghan’s style agenda to a T: modern yet timeless and incredibly elegant. They make a statement with their sophistication, without being too loud.

